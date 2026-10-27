Woman Catches Fire Amid Family Land Feud In MP, Family Denies Allegations

A family land dispute took a horrifying turn in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district on Monday night after a 45-year-old woman was engulfed in flames during a confrontation with relatives, some of whom were allegedly armed with swords and axes.

The shocking incident unfolded in Kumhariya village, where the woman, identified as Guddi Bai, wife of Kisna Banjara, suffered severe burn injuries. While she accused her relatives of pouring petrol on her and setting her ablaze, the rival side claimed she deliberately set herself on fire to frame them in a false case.

A video of the disturbing incident surfaced on Tuesday, showing several people standing nearby as Guddi Bai catches fire. In the footage, a man holding a sword appears to throw the weapon aside and move towards her before backing away. Another woman is eventually seen using a cloth to extinguish the flames.

Guddi Bai was initially rushed to a government hospital for treatment before being shifted to a private medical facility due to the severity of her injuries.

According to police, the two sides had been locked in a bitter dispute over family land. In her statement recorded at the hospital, Guddi Bai alleged that two relatives poured petrol on her before the wife of one of them set her on fire.

She further accused two men of assaulting her with sticks and alleged that two others had threatened her against visiting the farmland, adding another layer of tension to the already volatile family feud.

However, the rival side vehemently denied the allegations, claiming Guddi Bai had set herself on fire with the intention of implicating them in a criminal case.

The dispute reportedly centres on six bighas of land, of which three bighas were sold and subsequently purchased by a relative after the property changed hands. The rival family alleged that disagreements over the remaining land had sparked repeated confrontations between the parties.

The tensions had reportedly escalated to the point that a complaint was lodged at the local police station four days before the incident.

Police are now investigating both sides' claims.