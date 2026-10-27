Ukraine, Moldova Strengthen Defense Cooperation Amid Security Concerns
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Moldova have signed an agreement to expand military and technical cooperation as both countries seek to address what Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi described as “Russian threats.”
Koretskyi announced the agreement following talks in Kyiv with Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, during which the two leaders discussed regional security, economic relations and their respective paths toward European Union membership.
He emphasized that Ukraine and Moldova are working toward joining the EU, arguing that closer coordination in the accession process could reinforce their security partnership and economic connections.
Kyiv is also prepared to introduce joint border controls at two additional crossing points with Moldova, Koretskyi said, adding that the relevant agreement is expected to be signed in the near future.
Energy cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, particularly the transit of natural gas through the Trans-Balkan Corridor and opportunities for Moldovan companies to use Ukraine's gas storage facilities.
Tofan said both countries had reaffirmed their determination to expand practical collaboration, speed up major transportation and energy infrastructure initiatives, improve regional resilience and facilitate movement across their shared border.
Koretskyi announced the agreement following talks in Kyiv with Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, during which the two leaders discussed regional security, economic relations and their respective paths toward European Union membership.
He emphasized that Ukraine and Moldova are working toward joining the EU, arguing that closer coordination in the accession process could reinforce their security partnership and economic connections.
Kyiv is also prepared to introduce joint border controls at two additional crossing points with Moldova, Koretskyi said, adding that the relevant agreement is expected to be signed in the near future.
Energy cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, particularly the transit of natural gas through the Trans-Balkan Corridor and opportunities for Moldovan companies to use Ukraine's gas storage facilities.
Tofan said both countries had reaffirmed their determination to expand practical collaboration, speed up major transportation and energy infrastructure initiatives, improve regional resilience and facilitate movement across their shared border.
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