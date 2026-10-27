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Norway Fires Back: Trump Knows Nobel Panel Is Independent

Norway Fires Back: Trump Knows Nobel Panel Is Independent


Date: 2026-10-27 07:11:19

(MENAFN) Norway’s top diplomat pushed back Monday against Donald Trump’s attack over the Nobel Peace Prize, insisting the US president is fully aware that the award committee answers to no government.

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the independence of the Nobel Committee has been made clear to Trump. “He knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent. We have reminded him of that, in case anyone is wondering, and that is still the case,” Eide told a national broadcaster.

The rebuttal followed an outburst by Trump over his failure to win this year’s prize. Addressing an election campaign event on Sunday, the US president held Norwegian authorities responsible for the snub and labeled Norway a “sh*t house” country.

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