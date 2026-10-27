Swiggy Renews Comprehensive Insurance Programme For Its Delivery Partners With Indusind General Insurance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 26, 2026: Swiggy (Swiggy Ltd, NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, today announced the renewal of its comprehensive insurance programme for delivery partners with IndusInd General Insurance Company Ltd (formerly known as Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd), reaffirming the organizations' commitment to enhancing financial security, healthcare access and social protection for India's growing gig workforce. In FY26, more than 25 lakh delivery partners were covered under Swiggy's accident and health insurance programmes.
Under the renewed insurance programme with IndusInd General Insurance, delivery partners will continue to receive accidental death cover of ₹10,00,000, in-patient hospitalization cover of up to ₹2,00,000, and family health coverage up to INR 1,00,000. Additionally, maternity benefits are covered for all women delivery partners and the spouses of male delivery partners wherever family cover is applicable the previous policy period, 75% of maternity claims were availed by the spouses of delivery partners, while the remaining 25% were utilized by Swiggy's women delivery partners.
The renewed insurance policy provides accident protection for all active delivery partners. This includes a fixed payout in the event of accidental death or disability, along with related support benefits like Child Education support, payable in the event of accidental death or permanent total disability. In addition, the policy offers comprehensive health and hospitalization protection through cashless and reimbursement facilities for hospitalization, day care procedures, maternity benefits and outpatient treatment. The insurance cover also extends to pre-existing diseases from Day 1, with no waiting period. Delivery partners can seamlessly access and claim insurance benefits through the Swiggy Delivery Partner App.
Speaking on the initiative, Saurav Goyal, Chief Operating Officer, Food Marketplace, Swiggy said, "Swiggy's delivery partner insurance program has evolved into one of the most comprehensive protection initiatives in India's gig economy with millions of our partners covered under insurance last year. By renewing our program with enhanced benefits for our delivery partners, we are continuing to provide our delivery partners with access to financial and healthcare protection when they need it most. We are pleased to continue our partnership with IndusInd General Insurance while further strengthening the support available to our delivery partners and their families."
The health and hospitalization benefits cover day care procedures across both network and non-network healthcare institutions up to the full sum insured, emergency road ambulance services (up to ₹10,000), OPD treatment up to ₹10,000 with no sub-limits, and pre- and post-hospitalization expenses, loss-of-pay support, mobile cover among other benefits.
As part of the programme offered in partnership with IndusInd General Insurance, all Swiggy delivery partners and their families will also have 24x7 access to free teleconsultations with general physicians and super-specialists. They can additionally avail wellness benefits such as preferential rates on medicines and diagnostic tests, access to wellness sessions and AI-driven wellness management solutions.
Beyond insurance coverage, Swiggy also organized health check-up camps for delivery partners across multiple cities during the last financial year. Building on these initiatives, Swiggy plans to expand such health and wellness interventions to more cities during the current financial year, strengthening access to preventive healthcare alongside financial protection and other wellbeing support for delivery partners across the country.
Under the renewed insurance programme with IndusInd General Insurance, delivery partners will continue to receive accidental death cover of ₹10,00,000, in-patient hospitalization cover of up to ₹2,00,000, and family health coverage up to INR 1,00,000. Additionally, maternity benefits are covered for all women delivery partners and the spouses of male delivery partners wherever family cover is applicable the previous policy period, 75% of maternity claims were availed by the spouses of delivery partners, while the remaining 25% were utilized by Swiggy's women delivery partners.
The renewed insurance policy provides accident protection for all active delivery partners. This includes a fixed payout in the event of accidental death or disability, along with related support benefits like Child Education support, payable in the event of accidental death or permanent total disability. In addition, the policy offers comprehensive health and hospitalization protection through cashless and reimbursement facilities for hospitalization, day care procedures, maternity benefits and outpatient treatment. The insurance cover also extends to pre-existing diseases from Day 1, with no waiting period. Delivery partners can seamlessly access and claim insurance benefits through the Swiggy Delivery Partner App.
Speaking on the initiative, Saurav Goyal, Chief Operating Officer, Food Marketplace, Swiggy said, "Swiggy's delivery partner insurance program has evolved into one of the most comprehensive protection initiatives in India's gig economy with millions of our partners covered under insurance last year. By renewing our program with enhanced benefits for our delivery partners, we are continuing to provide our delivery partners with access to financial and healthcare protection when they need it most. We are pleased to continue our partnership with IndusInd General Insurance while further strengthening the support available to our delivery partners and their families."
The health and hospitalization benefits cover day care procedures across both network and non-network healthcare institutions up to the full sum insured, emergency road ambulance services (up to ₹10,000), OPD treatment up to ₹10,000 with no sub-limits, and pre- and post-hospitalization expenses, loss-of-pay support, mobile cover among other benefits.
As part of the programme offered in partnership with IndusInd General Insurance, all Swiggy delivery partners and their families will also have 24x7 access to free teleconsultations with general physicians and super-specialists. They can additionally avail wellness benefits such as preferential rates on medicines and diagnostic tests, access to wellness sessions and AI-driven wellness management solutions.
Beyond insurance coverage, Swiggy also organized health check-up camps for delivery partners across multiple cities during the last financial year. Building on these initiatives, Swiggy plans to expand such health and wellness interventions to more cities during the current financial year, strengthening access to preventive healthcare alongside financial protection and other wellbeing support for delivery partners across the country.
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