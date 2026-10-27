SEED LA Names Ray Witt Head Coach To Launch A New Era Of Grizzlies Boys Basketball

MENAFN - GetNews) A 28-year coaching veteran, former NCAA Division I player and proven program-builder takes the helm as the Grizzlies step into CIF-SS Mulholland League play for the first time.

Los Angeles, CA, USA - October 27, 2026 - The SEED School of Los Angeles County (SEED LA), California's first public college-preparatory boarding school, today named Ray Witt head coach of its varsity boys basketball program. Witt, a former NCAA Division I player with more than 28 years of coaching experience, will lead the Grizzlies into their first season in the CIF Southern Section's Mulholland League, a milestone moment for a young program ready to compete for something bigger.

Witt arrives with a résumé built on a rare specialty: taking programs to places they have never been. At Valley Academy of Arts & Science, his varsity team went 9–0 in league play and captured the first Valley League championship in school history. At Heritage Christian School, he led a multi-year rebuild that produced the program's best record in more than eight years and its first CIF-SS playoff appearance in over a decade.

“The Grizzlies are ready for the next step, and Coach Witt is the leader to take it with us. He has built programs from the ground up, developed players who went on to play at the highest levels, and kept academics and college readiness at the center of it all. That is exactly what our students deserve.” - Avery Watts, Athletic Director, SEED LA

Built for Turnarounds. Proven at Every Level.

A former Division I player at the University of San Diego ('89–'91), Witt has coached at the high school, collegiate and youth levels. Along the way he has earned a reputation as a program architect who pairs skill development with academic monitoring and college athletic placement.



Valley Academy of Arts & Science (2017–2019): Directed the boys basketball program at every level (Frosh/Soph, JV and Varsity). Guided the varsity team to a 9–0 undefeated league record and the first Valley League Championship in school history, earning an automatic CIF-LACS Division 3 playoff berth. Heritage Christian School (2012–2014): Led a multi-year turnaround to the school's best record in more than eight years, a third-place Olympic League finish and the program's first CIF-SS playoff appearance in over a decade.

“SEED LA students already live the habits of a championship program - discipline, accountability and teamwork - around the clock. My job is to channel that into a program this campus and this community can be proud of, and to make sure every young man who wears this jersey is prepared for college and for life. It's bigger than basketball!” - Ray Witt

A Pipeline From the Gym to the Next Level

Players trained and mentored by Coach Witt have gone on to compete at the collegiate and professional levels, including Benny Boatwright (USC → Korean Basketball League), Cody Riley (UCLA → Israeli Liga Leumit), Cassius Stanley (Duke University → Lithuanian Basketball League), Arthur Kaluma (Creighton University → Los Angeles Lakers), Kyle LeFroy (Lehigh University → German Pro A League) and Celina Gougis (UC Santa Barbara), and more.

A Natural Fit for the SEED LA 24-Hour Model

Since welcoming its founding class of 76 ninth graders in August 2022, SEED LA has built a model where learning does not stop at the final bell. Students live on campus Monday through Friday in an integrated 24-hour environment that pairs rigorous coursework in computer science, engineering and transportation infrastructure with comprehensive Student Life and Athletics programs. That founding class graduated in spring 2026, a landmark for California's first public boarding school. Witt's appointment reinforces the school's core values: a college-bound culture, high expectations, individual student support and continuous improvement through data.

Beyond the Court

Off the court, Witt has served since 1999 as President and CEO of Rainmaker Management Consultants, advising professional athletes in the NBA, NFL and MLB on branding, contracts, appearances and post-career transitions. He studied Legal Communications at Howard University and the University of San Diego, has been a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. since 1992, and holds USA Basketball Gold Coach certification ('26).

Witt and his wife of 27 years, Angela, his high school sweetheart, have four children, three of whom have competed as collegiate scholarship student-athletes in basketball and track and field.

The Grizzlies tip off a new chapter this season. Go Grizzlies!

About The SEED School of Los Angeles County

Opened in August 2022, The SEED School of Los Angeles County is California's first public, college-preparatory boarding school and the fourth school in the national SEED network. Located in South Los Angeles and open to students from across LA County, SEED LA provides a tuition-free, 24-hour learning environment, Monday through Friday, that prepares scholars academically and socially for success in college and careers. Through a partnership with LA Metro, students engage in hands-on STEM learning in the transportation field. SEED LA graduated its first class in spring 2026.

For inquiries, contact

Avery Watts, Athletic Director, The SEED School of Los Angeles County

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