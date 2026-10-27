SVTV Network Inc Relaunches As SVTV Plus With Expanded Mission To Empower Independent Creators

MENAFN - GetNews)""We see stars before the world recognizes they are stars. That has always been our philosophy, and now with SVTV+ we have built the infrastructure to match that belief. This relaunch represents years of learning, building, and listening to what independent creators actually need to succeed on their own terms." - Spokesperson"SVTV Network Inc. has officially relaunched as SVTV+ with a broadened mission focused on helping independent creators build sustainable media businesses. The September 2026 relaunch introduces an integrated ecosystem connecting content, distribution, audience engagement, commerce, and community for underrepresented creators worldwide.

Atlanta, Georgia - October 27, 2026 - SVTV Network Inc., operating under the brand SVTV+, has officially completed its September 2026 relaunch with an expanded mission designed to help independent creators and media entrepreneurs build fully realized media businesses around their original content. The relaunch represents a significant evolution for the company, which was originally founded in 2017 and has steadily grown into a platform that serves overlooked and marginalized voices in media.

The newly expanded SVTV+ model integrates five core pillars that the company identifies as essential to independent media success: content creation, distribution, audience development, commerce, and community. Rather than offering a single service, SVTV+ has designed an interconnected ecosystem where creators can access the tools and partnerships they need to move from concept to sustainable business.

The relaunch comes after nearly a decade of work by founder Sheri Johnson, who drew directly from her own experience navigating industry barriers while creating the independent series StudvilleTV. That firsthand understanding of the challenges facing independent creators, particularly those from underrepresented communities, became the foundation for what SVTV+ offers today.

"The media landscape has changed dramatically since we started in 2017, but one thing has remained constant: independent creators, especially those from Black, Latino, LGBTQ+, and women-led communities, still face enormous obstacles when trying to turn their creative work into viable businesses," the company stated in its relaunch announcement. "SVTV+ exists to change that equation."

The platform places particular emphasis on amplifying voices that have historically been underserved by traditional media gatekeepers. This includes dedicated support for creators working in women's sports content, a rapidly growing category that has seen significant audience interest but continues to face disparities in coverage and investment compared to other segments.

SVTV+ CONNECT, a key component of the relaunched platform, serves as the entry point for creators, viewers, brands, and media partners who want to participate in shaping the ecosystem. The initiative invites collaborators at every level to contribute their stories, expertise, and resources to what the company describes as a movement rather than simply a platform.

The company's track record lends credibility to its expanded ambitions. In 2023, SVTV Network Inc. was named Small Business of the Year by the Out Georgia Business Chamber, a recognition that highlighted both the company's business accomplishments and its commitment to serving diverse communities. The company also holds NGLCC certification, further underscoring its standing within the business community.

Founder Sheri Johnson has also received individual recognition for her work, including a proclamation from Georgia State Senator Ed Harbison acknowledging 21 years of service. That recognition speaks to the depth of experience and commitment that underpins the SVTV+ platform.

The relaunch positions SVTV+ within a growing segment of the media industry focused on creator empowerment and independent content distribution. As traditional media companies continue to consolidate and algorithmic platforms shift their priorities, independent creators increasingly need dedicated infrastructure that serves their specific interests and business models.

SVTV+ differentiates itself by focusing not just on content hosting or distribution, but on the full lifecycle of building a media business. This includes helping creators understand their audiences, develop revenue strategies, and build communities that sustain long-term engagement.

The company is actively seeking partnerships with brands and media organizations that share its commitment to elevating underrepresented voices and supporting the independent creator economy.

About Us

SVTV Network Inc., operating as SVTV+, is a media company that helps independent creators and media entrepreneurs build businesses around their content by connecting creation, distribution, audience development, commerce, and community. Founded in 2017 by Sheri Johnson, the company focuses on amplifying underrepresented voices, including Black, Latino, LGBTQ+, and women creators, as well as women's sports content.

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