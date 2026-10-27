Queen Maria Engages Romanian Civic Leaders And Business Community To Advance Humanitarian And Economic Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) The strategic engagements in Romania mark a significant milestone in expanding We Care for Humanity's global presence. By uniting civic leaders, public administration officials, entrepreneurs, spiritual figures, and humanitarian advocates, Queen Maria and the WCH Romania leadership team continue to build sustainable foundations for international philanthropy and cross-cultural friendship.

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SIBIU, ROMANIA - October 27, 2026 - Continuing her European Philantourism Tour during her visit to Romania from October 4 to 8, Founder and President of We Care for Humanity (WCH), Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), engaged in a series of meaningful meetings aimed at expanding humanitarian initiatives, fostering economic partnerships, and strengthening the local operational framework of the We Care for Humanity Romania Branch.

On October 5, 2026, Queen Maria joined an executive dinner in Sibiu with key regional leaders, civic dignitaries, and WCH Romania officers. The gathering was hosted by Andreea Achim, a dedicated member of We Care for Humanity, at the Epic Centrum Hotel. Attendees included WCH Romania Country Director Florin Brezai, WCH Romania Deputy Country Director Dochia Bogdana Cecilia, WCH Romania Youth Manager Damaris Brezai, and WCH Romania members Cristian Morariu and Emilian Marginean, alongside Patru Claudiu Mihai, President of the International Police Association (IPA) Romanian Section – Sibiu Region, and Petcu Cristian Ioan, Labour Inspector at the Labour Relations Control Department of the Sibiu Territorial Inspectorate. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere and warm hospitality of the Epic Centrum Hotel as they held productive discussions focused on social causes and philanthropy in Sibiu.

On October 6, 2026, Queen Maria attended further strategic meetings at the Epic Centrum Hotel, beginning with Mr. Habean Antoniu Sorin, Owner of De Reve Laboratories in Sebeș, Alba County, to explore potential collaboration and define a development direction for a personal cosmetics brand encompassing a comprehensive range of skincare and beauty products. At the same location, she also met with Mihai Alexandru Dăncilă, Past President of Rotary Club Sibiu, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, and Founder of Consilo Web, to discuss potential economic development partnerships.

Later in the evening on October 6, 2026, the delegation gathered for a delightful BBQ dinner hosted by Claudiu Damian Petru, Public Administration Executive and Vice President of the Romanian–Czech Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and his wife at their beautiful estate. Mr. Petru, an experienced professional based in Sibiu with a distinguished background in corporate management, public administration, and international business relations, brings together technical expertise, institutional responsibility, and a commitment to fostering economic cooperation. The hosts were extraordinarily gracious, and everyone loved the fun and memorable evening spent on their estate.

On October 8, 2026, prior to her departure from Romania, Queen Maria reconnected with her longtime friend, Father Ivan Sorin, one of the first people who welcomed her and guided her through Transylvania and Bucharest during her initial visit to the country. Reconnecting over shared memories, Father Sorin introduced Queen Maria to a group of his close friends and business associates. The meeting served as a wonderful opportunity to build new relationships and explore future collaborative initiatives aimed at social impact and community development.

About We Care for Humanity

Founded in 2011, We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to promoting global peace, education, health, and economic empowerment. Holding Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), WCH works across borders to foster international relations, support underprivileged communities, and drive sustainable humanitarian initiatives worldwide.

About Epic Centrum Hotel

Epic Centrum Hotel is a premier hospitality establishment owned and operated by Andreea Achim, a dedicated member and advocate of We Care for Humanity. Renowned for its warm hospitality, elegant accommodations, and vibrant event space, Epic Centrum Hotel serves as a key gathering hub for community events, international delegations, and philanthropic summits in Sibiu.