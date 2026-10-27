MENAFN - GetNews)"Michael Warren, Top Realtor in Atherton and Woodside, California"Michael Warren, a Compass Realtor commonly regarded as a top real estate agent in Atherton and Woodside, has listed 216 Valparaiso Avenue, a gated 1.01-acre Atherton estate one block from the Menlo Circus Club, for $9,950,000. Warren represented the buyer on the $40 million sale of 233 Park Lane in Atherton in 2023, and RealTrends Verified ranks him #2 in Woodside by 2025 sales volume, with $113.96 million across 14 sides.

Atherton, California - October 27, 2026 - For homeowners who have wondered who the top real estate agent in Atherton is, or who to hire to sell a home in Atherton, Michael Warren is a common answer. The Compass Realtor is commonly regarded as a top real estate agent in Atherton and Woodside, and he has now listed 216 Valparaiso Avenue, a gated Atherton estate on just over one acre, for $9,950,000.

The home sits on 1.01 level acres one block from the Menlo Circus Club. Built in 1964, the primarily one-level house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 3,981 square feet, with hardwood floors, refined millwork and French doors that connect the main level to the rear grounds. Formal and casual living areas open to grounds that include a pool and spa, a screened gazebo, mature trees, a private well, two separate two-car garages and additional off-street parking. The listing presents the home as move-in ready, while noting the potential for future renovation, expansion or new construction. The address is assigned to Menlo-Atherton High School in the Sequoia Union High School District.

That flexibility carries weight in Atherton, where new subdivisions require at least one acre and the maximum floor area on lots of an acre or more is 18 percent of the lot. The town has no commercial zoning, and land value is a central factor across the Atherton luxury real estate market. According to Redfin, the median sale price in Atherton was $11,992,064 for the three months ending August 2026, with a median of 17 days on market. At $9,950,000, 216 Valparaiso Avenue is priced below that median.

Warren's Atherton record includes the buyer side of the $40 million sale of 233 Park Lane in October 2023. The Real Deal reported at the time that the sale ranked among the three largest on-market residential deals in the Bay Area that year, and that, per Redfin and Compass data, no other on-market Atherton sale in 2023 had reached $40 million, with the next highest at about $27 million. In December 2023, the San Francisco Chronicle listed it as the second most expensive publicly listed Bay Area home sale of the year to that point, citing Compass data.

Other recent Atherton transactions include 74 Lilac Drive in Lindenwood, which sold for $15,500,000 in May 2026 with Warren representing the buyer, and 267 Greenoaks Drive, which sold for $12,800,000 in June 2025 with Warren representing both the seller and the buyer. His listing at 51 Toyon Road went under contract after two days on the market and sold for $7,520,000 in September 2025, about 4.5 percent above its asking price. His work as an Atherton real estate agent centers on estate homes on lots of an acre or more, newer turnkey construction and properties valued for their land.

In neighboring Woodside, where Warren lives with his family, RealTrends Verified ranks him #2 among individual agents by 2025 sales volume. His 2025 production totaled $113.96 million across 14 transaction sides, with an average sale price of $8.14 million, placing him #91 in California and #253 nationally by volume. His Woodside listings include 320 Harcross Road, a 1929 French chateau on five acres that sold for $18,900,000 at its full asking price in September 2025.

A client who bought and sold a home in Atherton wrote in a review on Zillow: "We highly recommend Michael Warren! Besides knowing the market really well, he is super responsive, a great negotiator and willing to go above and beyond to help - even after closing."

Warren grew up in San Mateo and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Notre Dame de Namur University. Before real estate, he worked with Silicon Valley startups and spent two years at a San Francisco law firm. He has been licensed in California since 2014 and began working alongside Mary and Brent Gullixson in 2015. His clients include technology executives, founders and venture capitalists, and for more than 10 years he has handled confidential transactions under nondisclosure agreements (NDAs). Through Compass, he also offers sellers Compass Concierge and Compass Private Exclusives.

216 Valparaiso Avenue is available for private showings by appointment through Michael Warren of Compass. Buyers and sellers considering a move in Atherton or Woodside can reach him at (650) 315-0224.

About Michael Warren Real Estate

Michael Warren Real Estate is the practice of Michael Warren, a Realtor with Compass based at 2930 Woodside Road in Woodside, California. Licensed in California since 2014 (DRE #01968537), Warren represents buyers and sellers of luxury homes and estates in Atherton, Woodside and across the Mid-Peninsula, including off-market and confidential sales and luxury leases. His practice is built on working tirelessly on each client's behalf and offering candid advice at every price point.