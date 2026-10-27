Pakistan Collapse For 110 Runs Against Sri Lanka In Tri-Series Clash

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan's batting line-up collapsed in the fifth match of the ongoing tri-nation series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, as the entire team was bowled out for just 110 runs in 25.3 overs.

Sri Lanka won the toss at Gaddafi Stadium and elected to bowl first. Babar Azam was Pakistan's top scorer with 29 runs. Fakhar Zaman scored 5, Maaz Sadaqat 8, Saad Baig 5 and Salman Ali Agha 9. Shadab Khan, who scored a century against England in the previous match, was also dismissed for just 2 runs.

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Pakistan lost their third wicket at 46 runs, while six batters had returned to the pavilion by the time the score reached 64. Arafat Minhas scored 10, Hassan Nawaz 17, Haris Rauf 1, Shaheen Afridi 15 and Naseem Shah 2. Pakistan's innings eventually ended at 110 runs.