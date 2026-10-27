E5 Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Ukraine By All Available Means

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a joint statemen by the defense ministers of the five European countries (the Group of Five/E5) following their meeting in Paris on October 26, Ukrinform reports.

“We will maintain our unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight back against Russian aggression. Ukraine's ability to defend itself now and in the future is critically important to Euro-Atlantic collective security. We stress the need to keep supporting Ukraine by all available means – politically, militarily and financially,” the statement says.

The ministers also reaffirmed their determination to continue countering the activities of Russia's shadow fleet in accordance with international law and in coordination with partners.

In addition, the five countries expressed support for Ukraine's pursuit of a lasting peace backed by reliable security guarantees.“We stand united with Ukraine in its determination to secure a lasting peace, underpinned by robust security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing will contribute to robust and credible security guarantees once a cease-fire or a peace agreement is in place,” the document says.

The defense ministers of the five European countries separately emphasized that Russia poses the most acute and long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security and stability. The statement notes that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, violations of NATO members' airspace, acts of sabotage and the increasingly active use of hybrid attacks do not weaken the Allies' unity but, on the contrary, strengthen their determination to defend Alliance territory.

The statement also stresses that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security. To this end, European Allies plan to strengthen political and military leadership within NATO, modernize their armed forces and deepen defense-industrial cooperation based on common and standardized requirements.

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At the same time, the ministers emphasized that the United States remains an indispensable ally and that its continued involvement in ensuring European security is essential to a strong and credible NATO.

The E5 also called for strengthening European defense capabilities within NATO and the European Union, stressing that EU initiatives should complement the Alliance's activities, avoid duplication and provide opportunities for cooperation with NATO countries that are not members of the European Union.

As reported by Ukrinform, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara addressed representatives of the defense ministries of the E5 countries – Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Poland and Italy – and outlined the critical priorities for supporting Ukraine.