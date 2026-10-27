Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Nottingham Trent University

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Dr Kat Hamill (née Fingland) is a Senior Lecturer and Course Leader for the BSc (Hons) Zoology course at the School of Animal, Rural & Environmental Sciences at Nottingham Trent University (NTU). Kat also completed her PhD at NTU researching the urban ecology of red squirrels using the town of Formby, Merseyside, as a study site.

Prior to joining NTU, Kat worked as a Project Officer for the Scottish Wildlife Trust on their Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels project. Kat also worked as a Field Research Assistant for the James Hutton Institute, assessing mountain hare abundance in the Cairngorms in Scotland.

–present Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Nottingham Trent University

2024 Nottingham Trent University, PhD

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