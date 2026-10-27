Iran, Qatar Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation At Moscow Summit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iran and Qatar by leveraging existing opportunities in various fields, including politics and the economy, was emphasized.

According to the Iranian President's information portal, the issue was discussed on Tuesday (October 27) during a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the 8th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and ways to further develop cooperation in the energy sector.

The discussions focused on the energy sector, economic and trade exchanges, and strengthening coordination among member countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

Will be updated