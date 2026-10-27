Azerbaijan's Payment Cards Rise 9.5% Year-On-Year To 23.38M
This was reported in a statement by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Compared to the same period last year, the number of payment cards rose by 9.5%. While the number of debit cards increased by 11% year-over-year, the number of credit cards decreased by 3.9%.
In September of this year, the volume of domestic non-cash card payments totaled 8.97 billion manat ($5.28 billion). Of this amount, 7.75 billion manat ($4.56 billion) was attributed to e-commerce, 1.22 billion manat ($720 million) to POS terminals, and 2 million manat ($1.18 million) to self-service terminals and ATMs.
Since the beginning of the year, the volume of domestic non-cash transactions has increased by 11.7% compared to the same period last year. During this period, domestic non-cash transactions conducted using payment cards accounted for 69.7% of the total volume of domestic card transactions.
At the same time, the number of ATMs in the payment service networks of banks and Azerpost LLC decreased by 0.2% compared to the end of August, while the number of POS terminals decreased by 4.6%.
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