SNDL Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial And Operational Results

REPLAY

ABOUT SNDL INC.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL, CSE: SNDL), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, and Spiritleaf. With products available in licensed cannabis retail locations nationally, SNDL's consumer-facing cannabis brands include Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, La Plogue, Versus, Value Buds, Grasslands, Vacay, Pearls by Grön, No Future and Bhang Chocolate. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry. For more information, please visit

For more information:

Tomas Bottger

Investor Relations, SNDL Inc.

O: 1.587.327.2017

E: ...

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational goals, plans and key priorities, the strategic review of the Cannabis Operations segment, including its scope, potential alternatives and outcomes, and the expected benefits of any actions resulting from the review, the Company's ability to deploy capital and the expected benefits thereof, expectations related to the Jeeter contract, the growth opportunities available to SNDL and the expected benefits thereof, expectations with respect to the 1CM transaction, including the satisfaction of certain regulatory approvals, the progress of the Sunstream restructurings, expectations with respect to the Skymint and Parallel restructuring processes, the feasibility, structure, timing and expectations related to the Company obtaining direct ownership and control of, and consolidating, qualifying U.S. medical cannabis operations of Parallel, SNDL's corporate restructuring program, including the timing to conclude the restructuring and expected benefits thereof, the expected benefits of the enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system consolidation, SNDL's ability to recover the senior secured notes held in Cannabist, the timing and expected impact of reclassifying cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the United States Controlled Substances Act, the Company's retail strategy, and any other potential forms of shareholder value creation. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as“aim”,“anticipate”,“assume”,“believe”,“contemplate”,“continue”,“could”,“due”,“estimate”,“expect”,“goal”,“intend”,“may”,“objective”,“plan”,“predict”,“potential”,“positioned”,“pioneer”,“seek”,“should”,“target”,“will”,“would”, and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company's business and the industry in which it operates and management's beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond its control. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual information form dated March 11, 2026, and the risk factors included in our other public disclosure documents for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue 237,994 244,219 669,666 693,902 Cost of sales 180,108 180,042 502,619 505,483 Gross profit 57,886 64,177 167,047 188,419 Investment income 927 1,777 3,472 6,162 Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees 6,934 (234 ) 5,084 (4,387 ) General and administrative 43,284 45,967 132,732 137,702 Sales and marketing 3,462 3,617 11,136 10,768 Depreciation and amortization 12,659 12,928 38,145 39,076 Share-based compensation 1,767 10,883 5,033 15,190 Restructuring costs 577 1,134 1,608 2,287 Asset impairment, net 52,331 2,051 52,151 2,971 Other income - - (81 ) - Research and development - 156 12 354 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (16 ) 34 139 (54 ) Operating loss (48,317 ) (11,050 ) (65,272 ) (18,100 ) Other expenses, net (2,464 ) (2,269 ) (6,424 ) (7,041 ) Loss before income tax (50,781 ) (13,319 ) (71,696 ) (25,141 ) Income tax (expense) recovery (8 ) - 3,174 - Net loss (50,789 ) (13,319 ) (68,522 ) (25,141 ) Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive (loss) income (29 ) 7,709 10,625 (13,250 ) Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") - change in fair value 2,773 12,940 1,690 9,754 Comprehensive (loss) income (48,045 ) 7,330 (56,207 ) (28,637 )





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 132,479 252,243 Restricted cash 8,162 20,081 Marketable securities 139 84 Accounts receivable 31,734 27,643 Biological assets 2,407 3,120 Inventory 128,721 126,877 Prepaid expenses and deposits 16,614 15,566 Investments 106 484 Assets held for sale 700 746 Net investment in subleases 2,997 2,775 324,059 449,619 Non-current assets Long-term deposits and receivables 2,457 4,526 Right of use assets 131,608 138,353 Property, plant and equipment 139,376 151,900 Net investment in subleases 9,954 11,643 Intangible assets 56,434 58,520 Investments 17,314 11,574 Equity-accounted investees 467,730 385,534 Goodwill 75,238 124,248 Total assets 1,224,170 1,335,917 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 46,902 56,747 Lease liabilities 35,706 35,462 82,608 92,209 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 126,614 134,471 Other liabilities 7,753 8,041 Total liabilities 216,975 234,721 Shareholders' equity Share capital 2,127,355 2,310,398 Warrants 306 306 Contributed surplus 53,377 54,038 Accumulated deficit (1,225,053 ) (1,302,441 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") 51,210 38,895 Total shareholders' equity 1,007,195 1,101,196 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,224,170 1,335,917





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities Net loss for the period (50,789 ) (13,319 ) (68,522 ) (25,141 ) Adjustments for: Income tax expense (recovery) 8 - (3,174 ) - Interest and fee income (927 ) (1,675 ) (3,417 ) (5,849 ) Change in fair value of biological assets 585 180 594 (2,559 ) Change in fair value of inventory sold (276 ) 349 249 1,313 Share-based compensation 1,767 10,883 5,033 15,190 Depreciation and amortization 13,893 13,972 41,998 42,108 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (16 ) 34 139 (54 ) Inventory impairment and obsolescence 3,455 1,833 6,057 2,663 Finance costs, net 1,951 1,812 6,007 5,149 Change in estimate of fair value of derivative warrants - (1 ) - (26 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 180 (153 ) (832 ) 40 Transaction costs - - 10 - Asset impairment, net 52,331 2,051 52,151 2,971 Share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees (6,934 ) 234 (5,084 ) 4,387 Unrealized (gain) on marketable securities - (102 ) (55 ) (313 ) Additions to marketable securities - - 151 313 Income distributions from equity-accounted investees 315 - 315 68 Interest received 822 1,409 3,377 5,628 Exercise of cash-settled deferred share units - - (474 ) - Change in non-cash working capital 2,185 14,194 (8,805 ) (282 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,550 31,701 25,718 45,606 Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,196 ) (5,185 ) (5,620 ) (8,853 ) Additions to investments - - (4,183 ) (16,414 ) Principal payments from investments 121 129 359 27,293 Proceeds from disposal of investments - 15,058 - 15,058 Capital (contributions) distributions from equity-accounted investees (60,762 ) 481 (63,628 ) 4,273 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 538 - 2,332 166 Acquisitions - - (2,900 ) (1,000 ) Change in non-cash working capital 75 39 712 10 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (61,224 ) 10,522 (72,928 ) 20,533 Financing activities Change in restricted cash 11,950 - 11,950 - Payments on lease liabilities, net (10,228 ) (9,920 ) (30,385 ) (29,217 ) Repurchase of common shares (10,042 ) (3 ) (43,113 ) (15,034 ) Change in non-cash working capital 265 57 1,136 334 Net cash used in financing activities (8,055 ) (9,866 ) (60,412 ) (43,917 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (50,729 ) 32,357 (107,622 ) 22,222 Adjustment on initial application of amendments to IFRS 9 on January 1, 2026 - - (12,142 ) - Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 183,208 208,224 252,243 218,359 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 132,479 240,581 132,479 240,581

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Certain specified financial measures in this news release are non-IFRS measures. These terms are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for or superior to measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are presented and described in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional measures in understanding the Company's operating results in the same manner as the management team.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its operating performance in a similar manner to its management team. The Company defines adjusted operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) less restructuring costs (recovery), goodwill and intangible asset impairments and asset impairments triggered by restructuring activities.

The following tables reconcile adjusted to un-adjusted operating income (loss) for the periods noted.

($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Three months ended September 30, 2026 Operating income (loss) 5,244 (64,693 ) (59,449 ) 6,035 7,861 (2,764 ) (48,317 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs 40 313 353 2 - 222 577 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments - 52,022 52,022 - - - 52,022 Impairments triggered by restructuring - 967 967 - - - 967 Adjusted operating income (loss) 5,284 (11,391 ) (6,107 ) 6,037 7,861 (2,542 ) 5,249





($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Operating income (loss) 9,328 (80,836 ) (71,508 ) 5,899 8,340 (8,003 ) (65,272 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs 75 544 619 227 - 762 1,608 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments - 52,022 52,022 - - - 52,022 Impairments triggered by restructuring - 967 967 - - - 967 Adjusted operating income (loss) 9,403 (27,303 ) (17,900 ) 6,126 8,340 (7,241 ) (10,675 )





($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Three months ended September 30, 2025 Operating income (loss)(1) 5,047 (10,882 ) (5,835 ) 6,591 1,543 (13,349 ) (11,050 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs - 258 258 - - 876 1,134 Impairments triggered by restructuring - 404 404 - - - 404 Adjusted operating income (loss) 5,047 (10,220 ) (5,173 ) 6,591 1,543 (12,473 ) (9,512 ) ($000s) Cannabis

Retail Cannabis

Operations Cannabis

Total Liquor

Retail Investments Corporate Total Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Operating income (loss)(1) 10,557 (20,186 ) (9,629 ) 10,884 1,775 (21,130 ) (18,100 ) Adjustments: Restructuring costs - 828 828 - - 1,459 2,287 Impairments triggered by restructuring - 3,100 3,100 - - - 3,100 Adjusted operating income (loss) 10,557 (16,258 ) (5,701 ) 10,884 1,775 (19,671 ) (12,713 )

(4) In 2026, the Company began allocating applicable direct and indirect overhead costs from the corporate segment to each individual operating segment all categorized within general and administrative expenses. The Company has recast the comparative period to illustrate the impact of these allocations had they been done during the prior period.



GROSS MARGIN

Gross margin is a supplementary financial measure calculated as gross profit divided by net revenue for the periods presented. This measure evaluates the underlying profitability of our operations and provides useful information about the Company's ability to price products effectively, manage input costs, drive operating efficiencies, and compare results across periods and business segments

FREE CASH FLOW

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its financial performance, providing information which management believes to be useful in understanding and evaluating the Company's ability to generate positive cash flows as it removes cash used for non-operational items. The Company defines free cash flow as the total change in cash and cash equivalents less cash used for common share repurchases, dividends (if any), changes to debt instruments, changes to long-term investments, net cash used for acquisitions plus cash provided by dispositions (if any).

The following table reconciles free cash flow to change in cash and cash equivalents for the periods noted.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 ($000s) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Change in cash and cash equivalents (50,729 ) 32,357 (107,622 ) 22,222 Adjustments: Repurchase of common shares 10,042 3 43,113 15,034 Changes to long-term investments 60,641 (15,668 ) 67,301 (30,523 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - 2,900 1,000 Free cash flow 19,954 16,692 5,692 7,733

SAME-STORE SALES

Same-store sales is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its financial performance in its retail segments. Same store sales provides information which management believes to be useful to investors, analysts and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's sales trends excluding the effect of the opening and closure of stores.

Same store sales refers to the revenue generated by the Company's existing retail locations during the current and prior comparison periods.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure which the Company uses to evaluate its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides information to investors, analysts, and others to aid in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before inventory and biological assets fair value and impairment adjustments, share of (gain) loss of equity-accounted investees, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, asset impairment, gain or loss on disposal of property, other expenses, net, income tax expense (recovery) and excluding non-recurring items including ERP implementation costs and litigation settlements, net of recoveries.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 ($000s) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net earnings (loss) (50,789 ) (13,319 ) (68,522 ) (25,141 ) Adjustments: Inventory and biological assets fair value and impairment adjustments 3,764 2,362 6,900 1,417 Share of loss (profit) of equity-accounted investees (6,934 ) 234 (5,084 ) 4,387 Depreciation and amortization 12,659 12,928 38,145 39,076 Share-based compensation 1,767 10,883 5,033 15,190 Restructuring costs 577 1,134 1,608 2,287 Asset (reversal) impairment 52,331 2,051 52,151 2,971 Loss (gain) on disposition of PP&E (16 ) 34 139 (54 ) Other expenses, net 2,464 2,269 6,424 7,041 Income tax recovery 8 - (3,174 ) - Non-recurring items (15 ) (501 ) 549 (696 ) Adjusted EBITDA 15,816 18,075 34,169 46,478



