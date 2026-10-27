Neuraxis To Host Third Quarter 2026 Results And Business Update Call On Monday, November 9, 2026
Conference Call Details
Date and Time: Monday, November 9, 2026, at 9:00am ET
Toll Free: 1-833-862-0272 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) International: 1-412-634-5915
Webcast:
Replay: Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) International: 1-412-317-0088
Replay access code: 9067695
Webcast:
About NeurAxis, Inc.
NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of IB-Stim®, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), functional dyspepsia (FD), and FD-related nausea symptoms in patients 8 years and older. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway.
For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations
Lytham Partners
Ben Shamsian
646-829-9701
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