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Luckin Coffee To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 3, 2026


Date: 2026-10-27 07:02:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the“Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

USA/Canada Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003
International: +1-412-317-6061
Mainland China: +86-400-120-6115
Hong Kong: +852-58081995
Conference ID: 5849826

The replay will be accessible through November 10, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

USA/Canada Toll Free: +1-855-669-9658
International: +1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 9066982

Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone's daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations:
Luckin Coffee IR
Email: ...

Bill Zima
ICR
Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:
Luckin Coffee PR
Email: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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