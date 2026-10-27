Luckin Coffee To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 3, 2026
|USA/Canada Toll Free:
|+1-888-317-6003
|International:
|+1-412-317-6061
|Mainland China:
|+86-400-120-6115
|Hong Kong:
|+852-58081995
|Conference ID:
|5849826
The replay will be accessible through November 10, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:
|USA/Canada Toll Free:
|+1-855-669-9658
|International:
|+1-412-317-0088
|Replay Access Code:
|9066982
Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.
About Luckin Coffee Inc.
Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone's daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.
Investor and Media Contacts
Investor Relations:
Luckin Coffee IR
Email: ...
Bill Zima
ICR
Phone: 646 880 9039
Media Relations:
Luckin Coffee PR
Email: ...
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