The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results And Provides Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook

Fourth Quarter Summary: (1)



Net sales of $333.3 million versus $369.0 million

Net income of $30.5 million versus net loss of $12.4 million

Earnings per diluted share of $0.34 versus loss per diluted share of $0.12

Adjusted Diluted EPS ( 2) of $0.44 versus $0.46 Adjusted EBITDA ( 3) $57.5 million versus $66.2 million



Fiscal Year 2027 (4) Outlook:



Net sales expected to decline between 13% and 17% year-over-year

Gross margins (GAAP) expected to increase between 250 and 300 basis points year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA expected to decline between 9% and 14% year-over-year



“Fiscal 2026 was a year of decisive action. We recognized that our performance was not where it needed to be and moved quickly to reset the business. We aligned the organization around a focused set of priorities, accelerated work to improve our cost structure, strengthened our financial flexibility, and overhauled our marketing approach across Quest, Atkins, and OWYN. We delivered on the modest financial commitments we made following our second quarter reset, continued to generate significant cash flow despite lower net sales, and completed much of the foundational work necessary to improve the long-term trajectory of the business,” said Joe Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Scalzo continued,“Fiscal 2027 will be a challenging but important year in our turnaround. While we expect significant declines in net sales and Adjusted EBITDA, we are taking the actions necessary to restore the economic foundation of the business and rebuild brand momentum. We are reinvesting a portion of our margin recovery behind our brands, with new marketing strategies designed to strengthen consumer connection and improve underlying brand health. We expect performance to improve over the course of the year as our marketing investments take hold, the volume impact of pricing eases, and year-over-year comparisons become more favorable. We believe these actions will position us to exit fiscal 2027 with stronger momentum, improved profitability, and a healthier foundation for long-term growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2026 Results ( 1)

Net sales of $333.3 million decreased $35.7 million, or 9.7%, versus the comparable year ago period driven by a decline for Atkins and OWYN of 14.9% and 20.6%, respectively. The Company's net sales performance was largely driven by softer retail takeaway and velocity-related distribution pressure.

Total Simply Good Foods fourth quarter retail takeaway(5) decreased about 8% driven by declines for Atkins, OWYN, and Quest of approximately 23%, 7%, and 2%, respectively.

Gross profit of $113.3 million decreased 10.5% versus the comparable year ago period, driven by volume declines, higher input costs, and restructuring costs. Gross margin was 34.0%, a decline of 30 basis points versus prior year, which was largely driven by higher input costs.

Selling and marketing expenses were $32.4 million for both the fiscal fourth quarter and comparable year ago period.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $30.6 million, which contain $1.9 million in restructuring costs, decreased 24.8% versus the comparable year ago period, which includes $8.7 million of integration expenses.

Net interest expense of $4.7 million reflected a 28.7% increase versus the comparable year ago period due to a higher debt balance.

The effective tax rate was 25.6%.

Net income of $30.5 million compared to net loss of $12.4 million for the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $57.5 million decreased 13.2% versus the comparable year ago period.

Reported earnings per diluted share was $0.34 versus reported loss per diluted share of $0.12 in the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.44 versus $0.46 in the comparable year ago period.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 88.5 million declined modestly versus the comparable year ago period, reflecting share repurchases.

Fiscal Year 2026 Summary:



Net sales were $1,356.5 million versus $1,450.9 million

Net loss of $155.9 million versus net income of $103.6 million

Loss per diluted share of $1.69 versus earnings per diluted share of $1.02

Adjusted Diluted EPS ( 2) of $1.70 versus $1.92 Adjusted EBITDA ( 3) of $225.9 million versus $278.2 million



Net sales of $1,356.5 million decreased 6.5% versus the comparable year ago period, driven by declines for Atkins and OWYN of 20.9% and 9.7%, respectively, partially offset by Quest growth of 0.7%. Atkins distribution-related declines were largely as expected. OWYN's net sales decline was the result of poor velocities, including on newly expanded distribution.

Total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway decreased approximately 5% driven by declines for Atkins of approximately 22%, partially offset by Quest and OWYN growth of about 3% and 1% respectively.

Gross profit of $442.4 million decreased 15.9% versus the comparable year ago period, driven by higher input costs. Gross margin was 32.6%, a 360-basis point decline versus the comparable year ago period, driven mainly by $6.5 million of one-time OWYN integration expenses and $5.7 million of restructuring costs.

Selling and marketing expenses of $129.4 million decreased 3.6% versus the comparable year ago period driven by planned marketing declines for Atkins, which more than offset increases to support growth for Quest and OWYN.

G&A expenses of $143.9 million, which includes restructuring costs of $12.7 million, integration expenses of $4.1 million, and term loan transaction fees of $3.0 million, decreased 7.7% versus the comparable year ago period, which included $20.5 million of integration expenses and $0.7 million of term loan transaction fees.

As part of the Company's process to evaluate the carrying value of our brands, prior to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 we recognized $331.0 million non-cash, impairment charges related to Goodwill, and the Atkins and OWYN brand intangible assets. The impairment is largely the result of current fiscal year performance, updated projections of future revenue, and declines in stock price.

Net interest expense of $18.5 million reflected a 10% decrease versus the comparable year ago period due to lower interest rates.

The effective tax rate was 21.3%.

Net loss of $155.9 million compared to net income of $103.6 million for the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $225.9 million decreased 18.8% versus the comparable year ago period.

Reported loss per diluted share of $1.69 versus reported earnings per diluted share of $1.02 in the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.70 versus $1.92 in the comparable year ago period.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 92.4 million declined modestly versus the comparable year ago period, reflecting share repurchases.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of fiscal year 2026, the Company had cash of $138.4 million and an outstanding principal balance on its term loan of $350.0 million, bringing the Company's quarter-end trailing twelve-month Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio to 0.9x(6). Cash flow from operations was about $181.0 million versus $178.5 million in the comparable year ago period. Capital expenditures were approximately $24.1 million.

Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook

The Company anticipates the following in fiscal year 2027:



Net sales expected to decline between 13% and 17% year-over-year

Gross margins (GAAP) expected to increase between 250 and 300 basis points year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA expected to decline between 9% and 14% year-over-year



The Company expects net interest expense in the range of $18 to $20 million. The Company expects capital expenditures in the range of $15 to $20 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2027:



The Company expects net sales to decline between 19% and 22% year-over-year

Gross margins (GAAP) expected to increase by approximately 100 basis points year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA expected to decline between 28% and 33% year-over-year



The foregoing outlook assumes current economic conditions, consumer purchasing behavior and prevailing tariff rates remain generally consistent across the Company's fiscal year.

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(1) All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter or full fiscal year ended August 29, 2026, versus the comparable year-ago period ended August 30, 2025.

(2) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to“Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the“Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(4)The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of expected Fiscal Year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

(5) Combined Quest, Atkins, and OWYN Circana MULO++C-store and Company unmeasured channel estimate for the 13 and 52-weeks ending August 29, 2026, vs. the comparable 13 and 52-week year ago period.

(6) Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which Simply Good Foods defines as the total debt outstanding under our credit agreement with Barclays Bank PLC and other parties ("Credit Agreement"), reduced by cash and cash equivalents, and divided by the Company's trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA, as previously defined. The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to Net Debt to Consolidated Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, expected for Fiscal Year 2026, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results today, Thursday, October 27, 2026, at 6:30 a.m. Mountain time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-0792 from the U.S. or 201-689-8263 from International locations. A live webcast will be available via the "Investors" section of the Company's website at . A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will remain accessible through October 30, 2025, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13755448.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer-packaged food and beverage company with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative nutritious snacking products. Within our portfolio of trusted brands (QuestTM, AtkinsTM, and OWYNTM), we offer a wide variety of nutritional snacks and beverages, including high protein chips, bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, and powders, and low sugar, low carb sweets and baked goods. We are a leader of the nutritious snacking movement, poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation-driven organic growth and external investment opportunities. To learn more, visit .

Investor Contact

Matt Siler

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

The Simply Good Foods Company

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Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by or include words such as“will”,“expect”,“intends” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements relate to future events or our future financial or operational performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, our ability to achieve our estimates of OWYN's net sales and Adjusted EBITDA and our anticipated synergies from the OWYN Acquisition, our net leverage ratio post-acquisition, our Adjusted EPS post-acquisition, our ability to maintain OWYN personnel and effectively integrate OWYN, our operations being dependent on changes in consumer preferences and purchasing habits regarding our products, a global supply chain and effects of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressure on us and our contract manufacturers, our ability to continue to operate at a profit or to maintain our margins, the effect pandemics or other global disruptions on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the sufficiency of our sources of liquidity and capital, our ability to maintain current operation levels and implement our growth strategies, our ability to maintain and gain market acceptance for our products or new products, our ability to capitalize on attractive opportunities, our ability to respond to competition and changes in the economy including changes regarding inflation and increasing ingredient and packaging costs and labor challenges at our contract manufacturers and third party logistics providers, the amounts of or changes with respect to certain anticipated raw materials and other costs, difficulties and delays in achieving the synergies and cost savings in connection with acquisitions, changes in the business environment in which we operate including general financial, economic, capital market, regulatory and geopolitical conditions affecting us and the industry in which we operate, our ability to maintain adequate product inventory levels to timely supply customer orders, changes in taxes, tariffs, duties, governmental laws and regulations, the availability of or competition for other brands, assets or other opportunities for investment by us or to expand our business, competitive product and pricing activity, difficulties of managing growth profitably, the loss of one or more members of our management team, potential for increased costs and harm to our business resulting from unauthorized access of the information technology systems we use in our business, expansion of our wellness platform and other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, forward-looking statements provide the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.



