Aeluma To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



17th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York on Tuesday, November 17. Aeluma CEO Jonathan Klamkin and CFO Christopher Stewart will be available that day for one-on-one investor meetings. 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel NYC in New York on Wednesday, November 18. CEO Jonathan Klamkin and CFO Christopher Stewart will be available for one-on-one meetings.

For more information about these events and for registration information, please contact the respective organizing company. Any investors wishing to meet with Aeluma management at these events should contact their representatives at the conferences or Aeluma's investor relations at ....

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit .

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

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Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Moira Conlon

(310) 622-8220

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