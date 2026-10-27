Questor Appoints Audrey Mascarenhas President And Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. (“Questor” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: QST) announces the appointment of Audrey Mascarenhas, F.C.A.E., P.Eng., as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Mascarenhas succeeds Mike Lindsay, who served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since April 2026.

Ms. Mascarenhas has been with Questor since 1999 and has spent more than 25 years developing and commercializing its clean combustion technology and continues to grow its role in effective emissions reduction for the oil and gas, energy, industrial, and municipal sectors. She served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2005 to April 2026. Before Questor, she spent 17 years at Gulf Canada Resources (1982–1999) in upstream exploration and corporate transactions, giving her more than four decades of experience in the energy industry. She is a professional engineer with deep experience in commercializing clean technology, serving international energy markets, and TSXV governance and disclosure, including her board experience at TMX Group Limited.

“Questor's technology has a strong track record in achieving unprecedented performance, and interest from our global and local clients remains high. My priority is to bring value-add solutions to our clients, with disciplined execution and a clear focus on clients who value what we do. I am grateful to the shareholders and employees who continue to support the Company, and I look forward to getting back to work,” said Ms. Mascarenhas.

The Company's annual general meeting, originally scheduled for June 24, 2026, was rescheduled to June 15, 2026, and subsequently postponed despite indications from the proxy tally that shareholders wanted a change. The meeting was finally held on September 9, 2026, and shareholders again voted for a change in Board composition. The Company incurred significant costs associated with the proxy contest and related proceedings. The Company's new Board is aligned with and invested in Questor's success and, with the leadership transition complete, is focused on disciplined execution, commercial growth and long-term value for shareholders.

Questor now moves forward with renewed focus on its global and local opportunities. Discussions with Tier 1 clients have resumed following Ms. Mascarenhas' return, and the Board and management believe the Company is well positioned to convert this renewed engagement into long-term growth for shareholders.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams greater than 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor's clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost.

QUESTOR TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL 'QST'

For further information, contact:

Audrey Mascarenhas

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 403-571-1530

Email: ...

Investor Relations Contact:

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.