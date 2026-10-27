Media Advisory: MADD Canada's Project Red Ribbon To Honour Two Pillars Of The Bangladeshi Community

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Campaign materials to include Bengali language VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada's Project Red Ribbon returns for its 39th year to promote sober driving during the holiday season, when social gatherings and celebrations can increase the risk of impaired driving. Launched ahead of the holiday season, the campaign encourages Canadians to plan ahead, choose a sober ride and help keep roads safe. This year's campaign honours Suparna and Suranjan Das, beloved parents, grandparents and pillars of the Bangladeshi community who were killed in an alcohol-related crash while on vacation on August 5, 2022. For the first time, campaign materials will be available in Bengali, alongside English and French, helping extend the campaign's message to more communities. Media are invited to attend the Project Red Ribbon national campaign launch.

Date & Time: Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 11 a.m. Location: Vancouver Police Department, 3585 Graveley Street, Vancouver BC V5M 1C2 Speakers and Guests:

Trisha Dosaj, National President, MADD Canada

Chief Constable Steve Rai, Vancouver Police Department Toby Louie, Assistant Deputy Minister and Superintendent of Motor Vehicles, RoadSafetyBC Lisa Dominato, Councillor for the City of Vancouver Will Ng, A/Commr, RCMP Trevor Connelly, Interim Fire Chief, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Michael van Hemmen, General Manager, Uber Canada Rides Stephanie Theede, Vice President, Human Resources, KAG Canada Charlie Grahn, President, MADD Metro Vancouver Sharmistha Das, daughter of Suparna and Suranjan Das Brad Truswell, Executive Director, RoadSafetyBC Sean Jang, Branch Manager, BMO Roman Muoio, Personal Banking Associate, BMO Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada

Photo Opportunities: Unveiling of the Project Red Ribbon 2026 poster and traditional red ribbon cutting.

From November 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027, MADD Canada Chapter volunteers across the country will be distributing red ribbons and car decals. Canadians are encouraged to display them on vehicles, keychains, and personal belongings as a visible pledge to sober driving and in honour of all victims and survivors of impaired driving.

MADD Canada is grateful to its Official Sponsors Uber, KAG Canada and Diageo, as well as its Corporate Sponsors BMO, Irving Oil and Cascades, for their partnership in saving lives and preventing injuries during the holiday season. For a full list of this year's sponsors and coin box partners, click here.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:

Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or ...

Arielle Nkongmeneck, Communications Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...