Presenting On Emerging Growth Conference 97 Day 1 On October 28 Register To Live Stream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 97th Emerging Growth Conference on October 28 & 29, 2026.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

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All times are in Eastern Time

Presenting Wednesday October 28, 2026

8:30

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click“Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH)

Keynote speaker: Domenic Carosa, Executive Chairman

9:40 – 10:10

North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) OTCQB: NPRLF)

Keynote speaker: Rupert Williams, Director and CEO

10:15 – 10:45

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: STMP) (OTC Pink: STMGF) (Germany: TMP0)

Keynote speaker: Grayson Andersen, Chief Executive Officer

10:50 – 11:20

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) (OTC Pink: TOGOF)

Keynote speaker: David Grondin, President, CEO & Director

11:25 – 11:55

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) (FSE: 29W)

Keynote speaker: David D'Onofrio, CEO, Director

12:00 – 12:30

ASP Isotopes, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

12:35 – 1:05

Galantas Gold Corp. (TSXV: GAL) (OTCQX: GALKF) (AIM: GAL)

Keynote speaker: Mario Stifano, CEO and Director

1:10 – 1:40

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF)

Keynote speaker: Caitlin Jeffs, President & CEO

1:45 – 2:15

Greenland Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: GRLRF) (TSX: MOLY)

Keynote speaker: Ruben Shiffman, CEO / Executive Director

2:55 – 3:05

INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

Keynote speaker: Kyle Hall, CEO

3:10 – 3:20

Aguia Resources Limited, (ASX: AGR) (FRA:5N91)

Keynote speaker: Timothy Hosking, MD, CEO & Director

3:25 – 3:35

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV)

Keynote speaker: Jeff Yurcisin, President / CEO, & Director

3:40 – 3:50

Ionic Rare Earth, Ltd. (ASX: IXR) (OTC: IXRRF)

Keynote speaker: Tim Harrison, Managing Director

3:55 – 4:05

Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)

Keynote speaker: Lindsay E. Gorrill, Chairman & CEO

4:10 – 4:20

Route1, Inc. (TSXV: ROI) (OTCQB: ROIUF)

Keynote speaker: Tony Busseri, President / CEO

4:25 – 4:55

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC) (NASDAQ: IMRN)

Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

All times are in Eastern Time

Presenting Thursday October 29, 2026

8:30

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click“Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

QuantumCore, Ltd. (OTCQB: QNCRF) (CSE: QNCR)

Keynote speakers: Eugene Profis, CEO & Director, and Christopher Wilson, CTO & Director

9:40 – 10:10

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN)

Keynote speaker: Dmitry Kroshka, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC)

Keynote speaker: Patrick Gruhn, CEO

10:50 – 11:20

First Phosphate Corp. (NASDAQ: PHOS) (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF)

Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

11:25 – 11:55

Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAK) (OTC Pink: RMETF)

Keynote speaker: Simon Ridgway, CEO & Director

12:00 – 12:30

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU)

Keynote speaker: Luke Anthony Norman, Executive Chairman

12:35 – 1:05

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA)

Keynote speaker: Linda Montgomery, VP, Corporate Development, & Jim Sherman, CFO

1:10 – 1:40

Ramp Metals, Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) (OTCID: RMPMF)

Keynote speaker: Jordan Black, CEO and Director

1:45 – 2:15

Nova Minerals Corp. (NASDAQ: NVA)

Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen, CEO & Executive Director

2:20 – 2:50

Stakeholder Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SKHRF) (TSXV: SRC)

Keynote speaker: Christopher James Berlet, President, CEO & Director

2:55 – 3:05

AIB Data Centers Inc. (NYSE American: AIB)

Keynote speakers: Jerry Tang, President / CEO, Jolienne Halisky, CFO, and Gary Heitz, VP Sales

3:10 – 3:20

Charbone Corporation (TSXV: CH) (OTCQB: CHHYF) (FSE: K47)

Keynote speaker: Benoit Veilleux - CFO

3:25 – 3:35

Honey Badger Silver, Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF)

Keynote speaker: Chad Williams, Chairman and Interim CEO



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About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

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