Outsolve Acquires Legets, Adding AI Horsepower To Its HR Compliance As A Service Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Legets acquisition strengthens OutSolve's HR Compliance as a Service model by connecting expert-led support with intelligent technology built to move at the pace of regulatory change

METAIRIE, La., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OutSolve, a leading national HR Compliance as a Service (HR CaaS) provider, announces the acquisition of Legets from Reis Holdings, a Florida-based holding company with specialization in AI development. The acquisition is OutSolve's 18th since 2016 and continues its strategy of bringing together specialized expertise and capabilities to help employers manage HR compliance in ways that fit today's workplace.

OutSolve's acquisition of Legets addresses a growing challenge for employers: navigating federal regulatory rollbacks alongside expanding state and local requirements. In the past 18 months through October 2026, employers faced more than 400 federal and state employment-related legal changes.

Legets adds AI-assisted regulatory monitoring to OutSolve's expert-led HR Compliance as a Service model, connecting the identification of regulatory changes with expert interpretation and action planning. The acquisition expands OutSolve's ability to bring compliance technology and advisory support together under one provider.

Legets technology will power Compliance Intelligence within the OutSolve platform. The planned integration will connect regulatory management with consultants' guidance and sit alongside services for:



Form I-9 and employment verification

Federal and state reporting

Compensation and pay equity; and Labor law posters

Technology alone does not make an organization compliant. OutSolve's consultants remain central to its service model, interpreting regulatory changes, assessing their relevance to each employer, and guiding the appropriate response. Legets adds regulatory monitoring technology to support that expert-led approach.

For employers, this acquisition comes with the benefits of:



Facilitating earlier visibility into changes to employment regulations at the federal and state levels

Understanding the impact of each change so HR sees what matters most first

Turning each change into proactive planning with tasks, owners and due dates Creating an audit trail for documentation and readiness

“Every HR leader feels the same pressure. The laws are changing faster than any team can track manually. AI-enablement gives us additional horsepower, but HR compliance still needs an experienced driver,” said Jeremy Mancheski, founder and CEO of OutSolve,“Our experts bring context, help clients interpret developments, and determine how to respond. The Legets acquisition strengthens the connection between regulatory awareness and expert-led support.”

"OutSolve clients don't just need to know what regulations have changed,” said Nathan Stenz, vice president of Product Strategy at OutSolve.“They need to know if a change applies to them, what to do about it, and who owns the next step to remain compliant. OutSolve's acquisition of Legets enables us to support our clients from detection to action, with our consultants guiding every step."

Learn more about OutSolve's acquisition of Legets here.

ABOUT OUTSOLVE

OutSolve is built on a simple promise: make compliance certain, outcomes reliable, and the process seamless. Since its founding in 1998, OutSolve's journey has been driven by a vision to simplify and strengthen compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over the years, the company has evolved into an HR Compliance as a Service company, expanding its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Each addition to the OutSolve family has enabled the organization to deliver more robust solutions-ensuring clients stay ahead of changing regulations and workforce needs.

OutSolve's proprietary framework, the OutSolve Wheel, represents a holistic, interconnected approach to its HR Compliance as a Service delivery. The company provides expert guidance across key HR compliance touchpoints by combining exceptional support with intuitive technology. Each segment on the OutSolve Wheel addresses a critical compliance need, from I-9 verification and labor law posters to compensation analysis and workforce reporting. This consultant-led, tech-enabled model ensures every requirement is met with accuracy and speed, allowing HR teams to focus on people, not regulations.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Mary Madden Director, Marketing Communications OutSolve... Jeanne Achille The Devon Group...