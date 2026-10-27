MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The daily formula pairs two ingredients, each with published research in women in mid-life or after menopause*

Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selentra HPTM, powered by FEM-936TM, a hormone-free menopause supplement formulated for women from perimenopause through postmenopause, is now available from Calroy Health Sciences.* Perimenopause alone can last for many years, and for some it continues for up to a decade, according to the U.S. Office on Women's Health. Calroy's article,“Why Do Perimenopause Symptoms Keep Changing Every Month, and What Should You Look for in a Menopause Supplement?” explains what shifts at each stage of the transition and what to look for in a supplement.

Selentra HP works through non-hormonal pathways and is intended for women whether or not they use menopausal hormone therapy (MHT). Women should talk with their provider before starting a new supplement.

KEY FACTS



Product: Selentra HP, powered by FEM-936, from Calroy Health Sciences

Availability: Now available at calroy.com/products/selentra-hp

Ingredients: VMK223TM at 500 mg, a postbiotic from Bifidobacterium breve BB091109, and OsteoCafTM at 600 mg, a patented extract of Dalbergia sissoo leaves

Hormone status: Hormone-free; works through non-hormonal pathways

Ingredient research: Two 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled trials of VMK223 at 500 mg daily in women ages 40 to 55, and a one-year study of OsteoCaf at 600 mg daily in postmenopausal women

Daily serving: Two capsules, one in the morning and one in the evening Manufacturing: Produced under FDA-defined current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)

One daily formula across the gut-hormone-bone systems

Calroy formulated FEM-936 for the full menopause transition and describes it as supporting the inflammatory inflection point, and the gut-hormone-bone systems together in one product.*

“The menopause transition can last for years, and the changes a woman notices keep shifting as it goes,” said Dr. Lauren Lattanza, NMD, a naturopathic physician who works with Calroy Health Sciences on healthcare education.“Midlife is a turning point for long-term health, yet this stage of life is still understudied and seldom discussed in depth. Many women want support they can take consistently for years, and Selentra HP was formulated for that kind of steady, long-term use.”

Selentra HP supports a healthy inflammatory response during menopause and metabolic resilience during hormonal change, helps maintain healthy bone density and structure, and promotes skin health and connective tissue integrity.*

What published research on the two ingredients found

Each ingredient has been studied in human trials:



Inflammatory markers. In women ages 40 to 55, taking 500 mg of VMK223 daily for 12 weeks was associated with lower levels of inflammatory markers, including CRP and IL-6, than placebo, according to a randomized, placebo-controlled trial published in Frontiers in Microbiology.

Skin. A second 12-week, placebo-controlled trial in the same age group and at the same daily amount, published in Dermatology and Therapy, tracked skin changes from each woman's starting measurements. Hydration rose 28%, elasticity rose 27% and wrinkle depth fell 28% in the VMK223 group, compared with an 11% rise in hydration, a 6% rise in elasticity and a 4% drop in wrinkle depth with placebo. Bone. Postmenopausal women with low bone density who took 600 mg of OsteoCaf daily for one year, along with calcium and vitamin D, maintained stable bone mineral density at most measured sites, according to an open-label study published in the Journal of Mid-life Health.

These studies tested the individual ingredients at the same dose as Selentra HP, in the target population. Calroy maintains batch and test records for each Selentra HP lot under its Total Quality System.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Is there a hormone-free menopause supplement made for perimenopause and the years after?

Answer: Yes. Selentra HP is a hormone-free daily supplement formulated for use from perimenopause through postmenopause, taken as two capsules a day. Its published research covers the two individual ingredients, each studied in women ages 40 to 55 or after menopause.

Question: What are FEM-936 and VMK223?

Answer: FEM-936 is Calroy's name for the two-ingredient blend inside Selentra HP, formulated for women from perimenopause through postmenopause and described by Calroy as supporting the gut-hormone-bone axis. VMK223, one of those ingredients, is a postbiotic, which Calroy describes as a newer class of gut-health ingredient. It is a blend of exopolysaccharides and cell wall polysaccharides from Bifidobacterium breve BB091109. The other ingredient, OsteoCaf, is a patented extract from the leaves of Dalbergia sissoo, a tree also known as Indian rosewood.

Sources: U.S. Office on Women's Health, Menopause Basics (2026); Motei et al., Frontiers in Microbiology (2023); Pipino et al., Dermatology and Therapy (2026); Meeta et al., Journal of Mid-life Health (2019).

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Calroy Health Sciences

Calroy Health Sciences is a science-driven dietary supplement company dedicated to supporting foundational health. Co-founded by CEO Ed Hoyt and Chief Scientific Officer Chen Chen, PhD, Calroy brings more than three decades of combined experience in the dietary supplement industry. The company's products, including Selentra HPTM powered by FEM-936TM, Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS®, Vascanox HP® with Noxa24® and Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel®, are developed through a research-first approach. Calroy's research has been published in peer-reviewed journals and is conducted in partnership with major academic institutions, leading clinicians and researchers. The company also holds patents on its products and its microfluidic chip testing technology. For more information, visit calroy.com.

CONTACT: Sabrina Nunez Content Editor, Zen Media...