Global Financial News From MT Newswires Now Live In Microsoft Copilot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MT Newswires, a leading provider of global financial news, today announced that its real-time newsfeed is now accessible inside Microsoft Copilot through Model Context Protocol (MCP)-based integration. The integration brings MT Newswires' trusted financial news directly into Microsoft Copilot, giving users access to company news, earnings, macroeconomic analysis, sector insights, and market-moving developments across global markets. With source-linked responses, financial professionals can access and use trusted news within Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams.

The integration is available today across Copilot, with availability in Microsoft Copilot Studio and requires no coding to activate. Once enabled, Copilot uses MT Newswires' structured, tagged content to deliver sourced, traceable, and verifiable responses - grounded in original reporting rather than generic AI-generated summaries - a distinction that is critical for enterprise and regulated users who need to trace model outputs back to a trusted source.

"Our clients don't want another platform to check - they want answers where they're already working," said Weston Walker, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships at MT Newswires. "Bringing MT Newswires into Microsoft Copilot means financial professionals can get grounded, sourced market context without leaving Microsoft applications like Word, Excel, or Outlook. That's the direction we've been building toward with our broader MCP strategy."

"As financial institutions move from experimenting with AI to operationalizing it across the enterprise, access to trusted, real-time news is essential to grounded decision-making," said Chantrelle Nielsen, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft. "Bringing MT Newswires' reporting into Microsoft 365 Copilot puts that trusted context directly into the flow of work for our shared customers."

Today's announcement builds on MT Newswires' broader AI distribution strategy. The company's MCP server has recently become available in Anthropic's Claude and Perplexity Computer, reflecting MT Newswires' push to deliver its real-time, multi-asset coverage directly into the AI platforms financial professionals already rely on, with Microsoft 365 Copilot serving as the newest access point.

Key Capabilities



No-code activation: no additional integration work required for shared Microsoft 365 Copilot and MT Newswires customers

Structured, tagged content delivers cited, traceable responses grounded in original reporting instead of generic AI summaries

Full-spectrum coverage: company news, earnings, macro commentary, and sector analysis across global capital markets and economies Everywhere professionals work: accessible across Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams

To learn more about MT Newswires' availability across AI platforms, visit .

About MT Newswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires is a leading independent financial news organization providing original, real-time, multi-asset class news for institutional investors, banks, brokerages, and market data platforms across the globe. MT Newswires' news services are available on most major financial platforms worldwide and power many of the world's leading AI platforms. Through source-linked, real-time market intelligence, MT Newswires helps deliver trusted news directly into AI agents, applications, research tools, and modern trading workflows. Learn more at .

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