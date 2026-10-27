MEGL Enters Into Strategic Cooperation With Singapore's SIN HOPEWAY For USD 500 Million Timber Trade

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Empire Global Limited (“MEGL” or the“Company”) today announced that on October 22, 2026, it entered into a letter of intent (the“Letter of Intent”) with Singapore-based commodity trading enterprise SIN HOPEWAY PTE. LTD., for a five year strategic cooperation to develop an international timber import and export supply chain business, commencing from the date of the Letter of Intent. During the five-year cooperation period, the Company, having completed its strategic industrial upgrade, shall supply SIN HOPEWAY PTE. LTD. with raw timber materials. The cumulative target trade volume between the parties shall be US$500 million.

SIN HOPEWAY PTE. LTD. is a local compliant trading enterprise in Singapore, focusing on global international commodity trade. It has long been engaged in cross-border timber trade and international re-export trade, owning high industry recognition, a mature overseas supply chain system and solid practical experience in cross-border trade operations.

The cooperation forms a complete upstream and downstream collaborative model. As the core upstream partner, MEGL's trading entity provides high-quality timber raw materials and primary processing services for SIN HOPEWAY PTE. LTD., firmly securing upstream resource advantages. Leveraging its mature international trade channels and deep-processing capabilities, SIN HOPEWAY PTE. LTD. conducts refined reprocessing of raw materials, with finished products mainly supplied to end markets in Europe and the United States.

Through strategic transformation and upgrading, MEGL has officially expanded into commodity trade, timber industrial supply chain and cross-border supply chain finance. The Company has completed the layout of new business segments and built a collaborative system integrating physical trade and financial services, laying a solid operational foundation for this long-term and large-scale cross-border trade cooperation.

This strategic cooperation strongly relies on the mature cross-border commodity trade resources and operational experience of the Company and its management. With years of in-depth experience in global trade, the shareholders possess rich capabilities in cross-border project operation and overseas market channels. They will further support the Company's expansion in core European and American timber markets through this industrial cooperation, achieving scaled growth in the commodity trading core business.

The USD 500 million trade volume represents a medium and long-term strategic target and good-faith commercial commitment, rather than a rigid performance guarantee. Actual transaction execution will be dynamically adjusted according to objective factors including international timber price fluctuations, market supply and demand changes, international trade policies, logistics conditions and force majeure. All specific transactions shall be implemented subject to separate formal purchase and sales contracts signed by both parties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the cooperation contemplated under the Letter of Intent, the target trade volume, and the Company's business plans and growth prospects. These forward-looking statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“are likely to,” or other similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Letter of Intent is non-binding and the US$500 million trade volume is a target only, not a minimum transaction volume or performance guarantee; whether the parties will enter into definitive purchase and sale contracts for specific transactions; fluctuations in international timber prices and changes in supply and demand; changes in international trade policies, tariffs, and import and export controls; logistics disruptions and force majeure events; the Company's ability to execute its new business strategy; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). For more information on these risks, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, available at . All information in this press release is as of the date of its release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

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International Elite Capital

Annabelle Zhang

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