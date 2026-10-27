GXO Opens Strategic Logistics Hub In Malaysia To Support Growth Across Asia Pacific

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Located in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, the Medini site expands GXO's presence in Asia Pacific and provides enhanced flexibility across regional supply chains

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art strategic logistics hub in Medini, Malaysia, further expanding its footprint in Asia Pacific and reinforcing the company's commitment to one of its fastest-growing regions.

Located within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ), the new site offers the benefits of a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) alongside access to one of Southeast Asia's most strategically positioned logistics corridors. Direct connectivity to major manufacturing centers, ports and airports enables companies to optimize inventory positioning, strengthen supply chain resilience and reduce operating costs.

"Asia Pacific continues to be one of the most dynamic growth markets for GXO," said Michael Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of the Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO. "The opening of our Medini facility reflects our commitment to bringing world-class logistics solutions to high-growth markets. From its strategic location within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, the site will offer customers greater flexibility, resilience and speed while connecting them with some of the region's most important manufacturing, technology and trade hubs.”

The Medini facility is designed to support customers across technology and advanced industrial sectors and currently serves as the regional hub for a leading global supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

GXO is evaluating additional capabilities for the site, including emerging warehouse technologies, that could further enhance supply chain visibility and strengthen collaboration with customers.

"As technology and advanced manufacturing continue to expand in Asia Pacific, companies are increasingly looking for ways to position inventory closer to regional demand," said Scott Copeland, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, GXO. "With access to Singapore and southern Malaysia's key ports and manufacturing hubs, our new Medini site gives customers a strategic base to scale efficiently and serve both regional and global markets."

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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