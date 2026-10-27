Factorial Sets Date For Third Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factorial Energy Inc. (“Factorial”) (Nasdaq: FAC), a global leader in solid-state battery technology, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Management will host a webcast and conference call that same day at 4:30 PM ET to review results.

Webcast and Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the call, please visit the Investors section of Factorial's website at . For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international). Upon dialing in, please request to join the Factorial Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter pass code 13763249.

About Factorial Energy

Factorial Energy (Nasdaq: FAC) is a leading American solid-state battery innovator backed by IQT – the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America's allies – and Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai, and Kia. Through its proprietary FEST® and SolsticeTM platforms, engineered for scalable manufacturing, Factorial delivers industry-leading performance across aerospace, energy storage and mobility applications. Factorial's technology powered a Group I drone to a world record in 2026, flying 521 minutes and roughly 483 km (300 miles) in a single mission. In automotive, a lightly modified Mercedes-Benz test vehicle surpassed 1,200 km of range on a single charge in real-world testing, and the technology was also integrated into a fully built Dodge Charger Daytona demonstration vehicle with Stellantis in 2026. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Factorial's future financial or operating performance, including expectations regarding manufacturing capabilities, commercialization plans, business strategy, customer programs, partnerships, supply-chain development and production readiness. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“plan,”“potentially” or similar terminology. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factorial undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Factorial has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website (), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Information on or that can be accessed through Factorial's Investor Relations website, or that is contained in any website to which a hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release, and the inclusion of Factorial's Investor Relations website address, and any hyperlinks are only inactive textual references.

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