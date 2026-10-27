Transmedics Selects Gogo Galileo HDX For Nationwide Organ Transport Fleet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reliable, high-performance connectivity will support time-critical transport and monitoring of donor organs for transplants aboard 22 Embraer Phenom 300E aircraft

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced that TransMedics, the global leader in organ transplantation technology, services and logistics, has selected Gogo Galileo to equip its growing fleet of 22 Embraer Phenom 300E aircraft operating across the United States.

The aircraft play a critical role in transporting donor organs for transplantation. During each mission, organs are continuously monitored in flight using TransMedics' Organ Care System (OCS), making reliable, high-performance and high-speed inflight connectivity an essential part of the company's operations. The Gogo Galileo HDX is now being installed on all TransMedics' aircraft and the full fleet is expected to be equipped by 2027.

"Every flight we operate carries the potential to save a life, which makes continuous, real-time visibility into each organ's status during transport mission-critical," says Andre Costa, VP of Global Logistics at TransMedics. "We are proud to pioneer this initiative. By mid-2027, Gogo Galileo will be operating across our entire fleet, making TransMedics the first and only organ transplant company to achieve this milestone, and we plan to extend this capability to our European fleet in 2028. We selected Gogo Galileo not only for the reliable, high-performance connectivity these critical missions demand, but also for the cybersecurity, system redundancy, and active monitoring that Gogo delivers to its customers."

Powered by Eutelsat OneWeb's enterprise-grade low Earth orbit (LEO) network, Gogo Galileo delivers global, high-speed, low-latency connectivity for business aviation. The Galileo HDX electronically steered antenna (ESA) provides a compact, lightweight and low-power solution capable of supporting multiple simultaneous applications, including cloud-based monitoring, video communications and operational data exchange.

"Business aviation supports far more than executive travel: it enables critical missions that communities rely on every day," says Chris Moore, Chief Executive Officer for Gogo. "TransMedics is a powerful example of that. When you're transporting donor organs, connectivity isn't a convenience; it's part of the mission. We're proud that Gogo Galileo will help provide the resilient, high-performance connectivity their flight crews and medical teams depend on to support lifesaving work while giving them peace of mind that their data is secure."

As the TransMedics fleet enters service with Gogo Galileo HDX, the operator will also benefit from Gogo's comprehensive suite of value-added services, including advanced cybersecurity protections, 24/7/365 multilingual customer support and future-ready technology designed to evolve alongside operational requirements.









Photo caption: TransMedics has selected Gogo Galileo to provide reliable, high-performance connectivity across its fleet of 22 Embraer Phenom 300E aircraft supporting time-critical organ transport missions.

About Gogo

Gogo has been the trusted connectivity infrastructure partner for business aviation and military/government for three decades. Rather than promoting a single network or technology, Gogo helps customers navigate an increasingly complex connectivity landscape by combining deep market knowledge, global aviation expertise and expert guidance to identify, integrate and support the connectivity solution best suited to their aircraft, mission and operational requirements.

Providing access to a complete network neutral connectivity ecosystem including onboard hardware, software, air-to-ground and multi-orbit, multi-band satellite connectivity, service plans, and 24/7/365 multilingual customer support, Gogo delivers customers the flexibility, choice and long-term partnership they need through a single trusted provider. Dedicated to its customer-first philosophy, the company combines long-standing customer relationships with a commitment to cybersecurity, data privacy, flexible financing, predictable long-term pricing, and future-proofed technology to help customers invest with confidence.

From light business aircraft to executive airliners and specialized government platforms, Gogo delivers secure, reliable connectivity that enables customers to fly, work and connect with confidence.

Media contacts - Gogo

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+1.303.301.3313

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Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity and other service offerings; our development and fixed-price contracts; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; our dependence on single-source, third party satellite network providers; the impact of competition; our ability to maintain high-quality customer support; our reliance on third parties for equipment components and services; our participation in U.S. government contracts; our participation in non-U.S. government contracts; the finite useful life of satellites; the impact of global supply chain and logistics issues, tariffs and inflationary trends; the continued expansion of our business outside of the United States; foreign currency risk; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees, and the loss of any key personnel; the impact of pandemics or other outbreaks of contagious diseases, and the measures implemented to combat them; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; the impact of attention to climate change, conservation measures and other sustainability-related matters; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to integrate Satcom Direct's business, and the potential failure to realize or delay in realizing all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; the changes in executive management that occurred as part of the Satcom Direct acquisition; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Gogo Galileo or other next generation technologies; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 4Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of service interruptions or delays, cyberattacks, technology failures, equipment damage or system disruptions or failures; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in our products and services; the impact of our use of open-source software; the impact of equipment failure or material defects or errors in our software; our ability to comply with applicable foreign ownership limitations; the impact of government regulation of communication networks, and the internet; the ongoing partial government shutdown; our possession and use of personal information; risks associated with participation in the FCC Reimbursement Program; our ability to comply with anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruptions resulting from litigation; the impact of global climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to it; the impact of the distribution of income among various jurisdictions in which we operate as well as changes in tax law or regulation on our U.S. and non-U.S. tax liabilities; the impact of changes in laws and regulations on U.S. government contractors; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; our ability to obtain additional financing to refinance or repay our existing indebtedness the impact of restrictions and limitations in the agreements and instruments governing our debt; the impact of an increase in interest rates; the impact of a substantial portion of our indebtedness being secured by substantially all of our assets; the impact of a substantial change in rating assigned by a rating agency; the volatility of our stock price; our ability to fully utilize our tax losses; the dilutive impact of future stock issuances; the impact of our stockholder concentration; our ability to fulfill the obligations of being a public company; the impact of an identified material weakness in our internal controls; the impact of certain provisions of our charter, bylaws, and Delaware law; and other factors listed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2026 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at