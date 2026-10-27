Bluwis Launches Trawis To Bring Intelligent Decision Support To Energy Trading

TraWis by BluWis combines commodity price insights, enterprise data and agentic AI to support informed trading, hedging and risk decisions for Oil & Gas operators.

- Prabhakar Prasad

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BluWis today announced the launch of TraWis, an intelligent commodity Trade Assist Platform for Oil & Gas Operators. TraWis brings together commodity price, weather, geo-political data along with Oil & Gas operators' operational data into one intelligent decision engine to provide recommendations for trades, hedges, and risk actions across trading desk improving trade efficiencies and reducing margin exposure.

Oil & Gas operators have continuously been challenged to improve trade efficiency by managing margin, balance risk management along with physical delivery and storage dependencies. The complexity stems from a plethora of internal systems processing continuous transactional data from ETRM/CTRM, ERP, Logistics, Refinery, and Marine that needs to be analyzed alongside external dependencies such as weather, geopolitical events, and market driven price volatility. Trade desk currently relies on Traders and the supporting functions (Pricer, Scheduler, Risk Manager, and Settler) to make critical decisions, which often results in delays, inconsistent & inaccurate decisions and sub-optimal margin management. Delayed visibility into P&L and the resulting lag in decision-making increases exposure risks and drives trade inefficiencies.

“Trading teams bring years of experience and judgment to every decision. We built TraWis to support that expertise with agentic AI that connects market signals with enterprise data and recommends actions in the context of the business,” said Prabhakar Prasad, Founder & CEO, BluWis.“Our goal is to help teams respond faster, with a clearer understanding of their options and exposure.”

TraWis intends to serve enterprise Oil & Gas Operators across the globe. It enhances trade efficiency, while improving risk management and margin optimization by leveraging ML/AI native architecture platform by creating a symantic layer of operators existing systems. It achieves the outcome by brining 3 critical elements.

TraWis commodity price insight engine- TraWis provides price insight and signals with confidence score and reasoning, based upon continuous training of multiple ML Models and leveraging historical price movements, future price, weather, geo-political events, and demand supply information.

TraWis Core platform is an ontology layer which brings together the operators' internal data in through prebuilt API/Connectors to convert operators' transactional data and label/annotate them into common standard for analyzing.

TraWis Agentic Recommendation Layer is the intelligence layer, where the trade function is been evaluated through multiple ML/AI based decisions models to recommend the actions, with reasoning for the trade deck functions. It's designed to support human oversight through configurable policies, approval workflows and audit trails.

“For a commodity physical trade, a market/price signal is only useful when you understand what it means for your own positions, commitments, storage and exposure,” said Rajesh Raj, Founder & COO of BluWis.“TraWis connects that signal to the realities of the business.

TraWis scalable and robust architecture is designed to ensure security, data privacy ensuring it resides with client environment. It can handle large data volumes, its structured schema is mapped to a simplified, pre identified data labels for effective ML modeling. Plug and play design that enables organizations to start small and scale seamlessly without disrupting the existing operations.

The initial focus is on integrated Oil & Gas companies, refiners and midstream operators. BluWis will demonstrate TraWis at Energy Trading Week Americas on October 27 and 28 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott in Texas.

To learn more or arrange a demo, visit trawisglobal or contact ....

About BluWis

BluWis is a technology company helping organizations modernize, improve operations and scale for growth. Its expertise spans AI, data, and enterprise application (SAP) serving large customers globally.

Headquartered in Dallas, with a global delivery center in Bangalore, BluWis serves enterprises globally across Oil & Gas, Consumer Packaged Goods and Manufacturing.

For more information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">bluwis.

Media Contact

Meghana Dhall

Chief Marketing Officer - BluWis

...

bluwis

Meghana Dhall

BluWis

+1 469-371-5877

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BluWis Launches TraWis to Bring Intelligent Decision Support to Energy Trading News Provided By BluWis October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.