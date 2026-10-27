Dyad Appoints Sara Codella As Chief Executive Officer

Insurance technology leader and former BCG Managing Director & Partner succeeds Craig Foos, who becomes Executive Chairman.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dyad, a provider of software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution, today announced the appointment of Sara Codella as Chief Executive Officer.Sara joins Dyad from Boston Consulting Group, where she was a Managing Director & Partner, a leader in the P&C insurance practice, and a member of the leadership team of BCG X as its Global AI Talent Lead. She led large-scale AI transformations and built AI teams. She has advised carriers, brokers, MGAs, and insurtechs and worked across commercial and specialty lines of business. She has supported private equity firms on diligence and portfolio company value creation. She began her career at Accenture working on insurance technology across the value chain, and brings more than 20 years at the intersection of insurance, technology, and transformation. She holds an engineering degree from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School."The insurance industry is at a critical inflection point as AI is poised to transform insurance across the end-to-end value chain. I'm excited by Dyad's opportunity to help our customers across the distribution landscape navigate these changes and harness AI to grow their businesses. I look forward to building on the company's momentum."Codella succeeds Craig Foos, who will become Executive Chairman and remain closely involved with Dyad, working alongside Codella. Under Foos's leadership, Dyad has built strong momentum across its ALIS and Nexsure platforms. "Leading Dyad has been one of the great joys of my professional career," said Foos. "Dyad is performing well, and the next chapter is about further positively differentiating our platforms in the age of AI. Sara brings real depth in our end market, product and technology, and she is one of the preeminent thought leaders in AI. As Executive Chairman, I look forward to working closely with Sara and helping accelerate Dyad's growth toward category leadership.""Dyad has built a strong foundation and earned a leading position in providing agency management systems for MGAs, wholesalers, and agencies," said Kevin Frick, Partner at Serent Capital. "Innovation has never been more important as we add capabilities that help our clients book more business and operate more efficiently. Sara brings a unique combination of deep insurance experience, extensive product expertise, and a strong understanding of agentic automation that will propel Dyad even further ahead. We could not be more excited about how she can help our clients grow market share and improve productivity."With Codella's appointment, Dyad will continue to focus on helping insurance organizations simplify processing and distribution, improve customer service, and develop valuable insights into their businesses.About DyadBased in Boston, Massachusetts, Dyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. Dyad has redefined insurance technology by continuously improving its solutions, enabling customers to focus on growing and evolving their businesses, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insights into their operations. Retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers benefit from Dyad's solutions.For more information, visit

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Dyad Appoints Sara Codella as Chief Executive Officer News Provided By Dyad, Inc. October 27, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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