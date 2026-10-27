3 German Spy Agencies to Share Secrets on Google Cloud
(MENAFN) Germany’s three main spy agencies are preparing to move classified document sharing onto a Google-built cloud platform, two public broadcasters reported Monday.
The military intelligence service MAD, the domestic intelligence agency BfV and the foreign intelligence service BND plan to deploy an air-gapped edition of Google Distributed Cloud, according to the report.
Dubbed “ND-Cloud,” the system would run on its own, with no direct link to the internet, the broadcasters said.
Sources cited in the report said all data would remain stored inside Germany, and Google would be shut out from accessing any of the information. The platform would also function as a separate, specially protected IT network.
The BfV rejected concerns that relying on a US technology company could undermine security or clash with Berlin’s earlier preference for European providers. In a statement to the broadcasters, the agency said European solutions remain a priority for building resilience, but stressed the need to use the most advanced technology available.
“The BfV’s capacity for action and innovation depends directly on the availability of modern IT systems and technology platforms,” it added.
The military intelligence service MAD, the domestic intelligence agency BfV and the foreign intelligence service BND plan to deploy an air-gapped edition of Google Distributed Cloud, according to the report.
Dubbed “ND-Cloud,” the system would run on its own, with no direct link to the internet, the broadcasters said.
Sources cited in the report said all data would remain stored inside Germany, and Google would be shut out from accessing any of the information. The platform would also function as a separate, specially protected IT network.
The BfV rejected concerns that relying on a US technology company could undermine security or clash with Berlin’s earlier preference for European providers. In a statement to the broadcasters, the agency said European solutions remain a priority for building resilience, but stressed the need to use the most advanced technology available.
“The BfV’s capacity for action and innovation depends directly on the availability of modern IT systems and technology platforms,” it added.
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