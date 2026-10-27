Sanchez Vows Nov. 29 Win Despite Polls Showing Up to 15 Percent Deficit
(MENAFN) Pedro Sanchez is betting on an election-day reversal. Spain’s prime minister says he is confident his Socialist Party will prevail in the Nov. 29 general vote, even though surveys put the conservative People’s Party (PP) and far-right Vox ahead by as much as 15%, according to an interview with a leading Spanish daily.
In remarks published Sunday, Sanchez forecast a wider progressive majority in parliament and cast the race in stark terms. “These elections can be summed up in one very simple idea: either the past advances or Spain advances,” he said.
Sanchez waved off the polling and warned that a right-wing coalition would put social rights at risk, including abortion and euthanasia. “In a democracy, alternation is positive. But a PP government with Vox does not represent an alternation; it is a real regression. It means going back 40 years, 50 years at once,” he said.
Housing and wages
With public anger over housing costs growing, Sanchez stood by his government’s record while calling for tighter market regulation and more affordable homes. He accused conservative parties of blocking legislation.
He also promised to raise the minimum wage before voters go to the polls and urged employers to lift salaries as inflation hits 4.9%, a surge he blamed largely on the war in Iran.
Immigration
On migration, Sanchez defended his government’s regularization policies, arguing that migrant workers are vital to sustaining Spain’s welfare system as the population ages. “The dilemma is whether we want to be an open and prosperous society or a closed and decadent one, without the capacity or manpower to sustain the current welfare state,” the prime minister said, stressing “the migration must, of course, be orderly.”
Ceuta tragedy
Addressing July’s deadly migration crisis in Ceuta, which killed 141 people, Sanchez acknowledged that authorities had received warnings in advance. He insisted, however, that no security or intelligence service anticipated a tragedy of that scale.
He defended the government’s response and rejected suggestions of Moroccan involvement as unsupported by evidence, cautioning against stoking tensions with a neighboring country on the basis of conjecture. “I cannot open a diplomatic escalation with a neighboring country simply based on assumptions,” he said.
Family legal cases
Asked about the conviction of his brother, David Sanchez, and the legal proceedings involving his wife, Begona Gomez, the prime minister accused far-right associations and media outlets of targeting his family for political gain. “They are being tried for being the brother and wife of the prime minister,” he said, maintaining their innocence and integrity.
“In these two cases, the red lines of a democracy have been crossed. First, because they are innocent. Second, because they are people of integrity,” Sanchez said. “And third, because political attacks like those Begona and David are suffering from far-right associations and media should not be launched.”
Abalos corruption case
Sanchez also called the corruption of former minister Jose Luis Abalos the “biggest mistake” of his eight years in office. “The corruption of Abalos. For the double mistake of not having seen it and, of course, of it happening,” he said.
In remarks published Sunday, Sanchez forecast a wider progressive majority in parliament and cast the race in stark terms. “These elections can be summed up in one very simple idea: either the past advances or Spain advances,” he said.
Sanchez waved off the polling and warned that a right-wing coalition would put social rights at risk, including abortion and euthanasia. “In a democracy, alternation is positive. But a PP government with Vox does not represent an alternation; it is a real regression. It means going back 40 years, 50 years at once,” he said.
Housing and wages
With public anger over housing costs growing, Sanchez stood by his government’s record while calling for tighter market regulation and more affordable homes. He accused conservative parties of blocking legislation.
He also promised to raise the minimum wage before voters go to the polls and urged employers to lift salaries as inflation hits 4.9%, a surge he blamed largely on the war in Iran.
Immigration
On migration, Sanchez defended his government’s regularization policies, arguing that migrant workers are vital to sustaining Spain’s welfare system as the population ages. “The dilemma is whether we want to be an open and prosperous society or a closed and decadent one, without the capacity or manpower to sustain the current welfare state,” the prime minister said, stressing “the migration must, of course, be orderly.”
Ceuta tragedy
Addressing July’s deadly migration crisis in Ceuta, which killed 141 people, Sanchez acknowledged that authorities had received warnings in advance. He insisted, however, that no security or intelligence service anticipated a tragedy of that scale.
He defended the government’s response and rejected suggestions of Moroccan involvement as unsupported by evidence, cautioning against stoking tensions with a neighboring country on the basis of conjecture. “I cannot open a diplomatic escalation with a neighboring country simply based on assumptions,” he said.
Family legal cases
Asked about the conviction of his brother, David Sanchez, and the legal proceedings involving his wife, Begona Gomez, the prime minister accused far-right associations and media outlets of targeting his family for political gain. “They are being tried for being the brother and wife of the prime minister,” he said, maintaining their innocence and integrity.
“In these two cases, the red lines of a democracy have been crossed. First, because they are innocent. Second, because they are people of integrity,” Sanchez said. “And third, because political attacks like those Begona and David are suffering from far-right associations and media should not be launched.”
Abalos corruption case
Sanchez also called the corruption of former minister Jose Luis Abalos the “biggest mistake” of his eight years in office. “The corruption of Abalos. For the double mistake of not having seen it and, of course, of it happening,” he said.
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