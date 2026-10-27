Italian Drivers Demand Tax Relief as Fuel Crisis Bites
(MENAFN) Italian taxi and private hire drivers rallied outside the Transport Ministry in Rome on Monday over surging fuel prices, warning that the protests could escalate into a strike, a national news agency reported.
Costs of running a vehicle have jumped 25% to 30% since the crisis began, Carlo di Alessandro of Federtaxi Cisal said, adding that a strike remains among the options under consideration.
The demonstration was organized by the taxi associations It Taxi, Uritaxi and Unicoop, joined by private hire operators from Unitrav. No service disruptions have been reported so far. Other unions are planning a large gathering in Florence on Tuesday.
Protesters are demanding broader tax relief, including the reinstatement of tax credits that have been gradually scaled back.
Government Talks and EU Push
Transport Minister Matteo Salvini and Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi are due to meet representatives of the road freight sector on Tuesday to address structural problems. The talks follow the government’s allocation last week of €105 million (more than $127 million) in emergency support.
Separately, Italy has joined the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia in asking for European Union approval to extend temporary agricultural aid to cover higher fuel costs for farmers. The proposal is expected to go before Tuesday’s EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting.
Costs of running a vehicle have jumped 25% to 30% since the crisis began, Carlo di Alessandro of Federtaxi Cisal said, adding that a strike remains among the options under consideration.
The demonstration was organized by the taxi associations It Taxi, Uritaxi and Unicoop, joined by private hire operators from Unitrav. No service disruptions have been reported so far. Other unions are planning a large gathering in Florence on Tuesday.
Protesters are demanding broader tax relief, including the reinstatement of tax credits that have been gradually scaled back.
Government Talks and EU Push
Transport Minister Matteo Salvini and Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi are due to meet representatives of the road freight sector on Tuesday to address structural problems. The talks follow the government’s allocation last week of €105 million (more than $127 million) in emergency support.
Separately, Italy has joined the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia in asking for European Union approval to extend temporary agricultural aid to cover higher fuel costs for farmers. The proposal is expected to go before Tuesday’s EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting.
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