Storm Boelo Kills 2, Leaves 90,000 Without Power Across UK
(MENAFN) Two people have died and tens of thousands of households lost electricity after Storm Boelo tore across the UK with violent gusts, torrential rain and flooding, domestic media reported Monday.
Around 90,000 customers were still without power at 7 pm local time (1800GMT) Sunday, according to the Energy Networks Association.
A British broadcaster, citing authorities, reported that a 60-year-old man was killed by a falling tree near Castle Douglas in Dumfries, Scotland. In north London, a man in his 20s died when a tree crashed onto his car. The broadcaster added that two women were hospitalized after another tree struck them.
Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England took the brunt of the storm. Gusts reached 84 miles per hour (135 kilometers per hour), causing widespread disruption through the weekend. Some areas of Scotland received roughly a third of their usual monthly rainfall in just a few days.
More Bad Weather Ahead
The UK Met Office said conditions should ease Monday before a fresh weather system brings heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday. A yellow warning for strong winds covers parts of northern England, Scotland and northeastern Northern Ireland, running from 3 am Tuesday until midnight.
Flood Alerts and Transport Chaos
Flood risks remain across the country. The Environment Agency has issued 10 flood warnings and 65 flood alerts in England, while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency reported 10 warnings and 11 alerts. Natural Resources Wales has nine flood alerts in force.
Travel was badly hit, with Scotland’s rail network among the worst affected. Flights were diverted or canceled at Leeds Bradford Airport. In Scotland, fallen trees, damaged road surfaces and cables across carriageways forced the closure of major roads.
Around 90,000 customers were still without power at 7 pm local time (1800GMT) Sunday, according to the Energy Networks Association.
A British broadcaster, citing authorities, reported that a 60-year-old man was killed by a falling tree near Castle Douglas in Dumfries, Scotland. In north London, a man in his 20s died when a tree crashed onto his car. The broadcaster added that two women were hospitalized after another tree struck them.
Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England took the brunt of the storm. Gusts reached 84 miles per hour (135 kilometers per hour), causing widespread disruption through the weekend. Some areas of Scotland received roughly a third of their usual monthly rainfall in just a few days.
More Bad Weather Ahead
The UK Met Office said conditions should ease Monday before a fresh weather system brings heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday. A yellow warning for strong winds covers parts of northern England, Scotland and northeastern Northern Ireland, running from 3 am Tuesday until midnight.
Flood Alerts and Transport Chaos
Flood risks remain across the country. The Environment Agency has issued 10 flood warnings and 65 flood alerts in England, while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency reported 10 warnings and 11 alerts. Natural Resources Wales has nine flood alerts in force.
Travel was badly hit, with Scotland’s rail network among the worst affected. Flights were diverted or canceled at Leeds Bradford Airport. In Scotland, fallen trees, damaged road surfaces and cables across carriageways forced the closure of major roads.
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