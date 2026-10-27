Israel Braces for Post-Election Chaos With 22,000 Officers
(MENAFN) Israeli police are mobilizing 22,000 officers for Tuesday’s general elections, bracing for possible unrest once results are announced, local media reported Monday.
The force is roughly 5,000 officers larger than the one fielded for the 2022 vote, an Israeli private broadcaster reported, citing an unnamed senior police official.
The buildup comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc and the Israeli opposition face off in a tightly contested race, raising fears that disputes over the outcome could spill into the streets.
“The day after the elections is no less dangerous than election day itself,” the official told the broadcaster.
Planning has been underway for three months, the official said, covering contingencies for incidents after exit polls are released, after the results are announced and in the days that follow.
Police are also readying for potential security attacks and public disturbances.
“Election day is sensitive, but the following day is no less sensitive,” the official said, adding that voting itself was expected to proceed relatively calmly.
Officers are preparing for the possibility that the results will send people into the streets, the official said, with security arrangements also in place for events organized by political parties.
The force is roughly 5,000 officers larger than the one fielded for the 2022 vote, an Israeli private broadcaster reported, citing an unnamed senior police official.
The buildup comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc and the Israeli opposition face off in a tightly contested race, raising fears that disputes over the outcome could spill into the streets.
“The day after the elections is no less dangerous than election day itself,” the official told the broadcaster.
Planning has been underway for three months, the official said, covering contingencies for incidents after exit polls are released, after the results are announced and in the days that follow.
Police are also readying for potential security attacks and public disturbances.
“Election day is sensitive, but the following day is no less sensitive,” the official said, adding that voting itself was expected to proceed relatively calmly.
Officers are preparing for the possibility that the results will send people into the streets, the official said, with security arrangements also in place for events organized by political parties.
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