China Signals Readiness to Work With Serbia After Vucic Defeat
(MENAFN) Beijing moved quickly Monday to signal it would deal with Serbia’s incoming leadership, a day after former President Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat in the country’s general elections.
“China always maintains non-interference in other (countries’) internal affairs and respects the independent choices of the people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
Guo said China places great weight on its ties with Serbia and stands prepared to cooperate with the new administration in Belgrade.
He said Beijing is willing to work with the incoming government “on the basis of equality and mutual respect to enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust and work for the steady development of China-Serbia relations.”
Projections put the Students Win electoral list on course for 139 seats in Serbia’s 250-member National Assembly, against 104 for Vucic’s United Serbia coalition. The figures were released by polling agency Ipsos and the Center for Free Elections and Democracy, or CeSID, and are based on roughly 60% of the processed sample.
Sunday’s vote followed months of student-led protests and ended Vucic’s 14 years in power, a period in which Serbia deepened its relations with China.
“China always maintains non-interference in other (countries’) internal affairs and respects the independent choices of the people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
Guo said China places great weight on its ties with Serbia and stands prepared to cooperate with the new administration in Belgrade.
He said Beijing is willing to work with the incoming government “on the basis of equality and mutual respect to enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust and work for the steady development of China-Serbia relations.”
Projections put the Students Win electoral list on course for 139 seats in Serbia’s 250-member National Assembly, against 104 for Vucic’s United Serbia coalition. The figures were released by polling agency Ipsos and the Center for Free Elections and Democracy, or CeSID, and are based on roughly 60% of the processed sample.
Sunday’s vote followed months of student-led protests and ended Vucic’s 14 years in power, a period in which Serbia deepened its relations with China.
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