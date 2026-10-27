EU Chief Kallas Warns of Serious US-Iran Escalation Risk
(MENAFN) The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, cautioned Monday that Washington and Tehran face a serious risk of sliding back into confrontation, insisting neither side would gain from it.
“There is a serious risk of renewed escalation between the United States and Iran, and any new escalation would only have losers,” Kallas said at a news conference after a meeting of the European Group of Five defense ministers in Paris.
She used the briefing to review talks on the Middle East, maritime security and European defense readiness.
Kallas said the EU’s naval Operation Aspides is helping keep cargo and oil moving through the Red Sea.
“I want to thank France, Italy and Greece for their important contributions to this operation,” she said.
More than 60 countries have signed on to an EU pledge against tolls and fees on international shipping routes, she added, stressing that “navigation must be unimpeded.”
On Lebanon, Kallas said the bloc is setting up a new mission to advise and train the country’s armed forces and internal security forces.
“We will help Lebanon to strengthen territorial control, border security, and internal security. Europe is investing in Lebanon’s future,” she said.
Turning to Ukraine, Kallas said the fresh diplomatic push sits uneasily with Russia’s continued attacks.
“The new diplomatic push is there, but it’s also clear, and I agree with my colleagues, that Putin’s actions tell a different story,” she said.
“There is little hope for imminent peace in Ukraine. Ukraine faces another brutal war winter. Our task is to help to withstand the attacks and increase the costs for Russia.”
She said further sanctions are being prepared and called for tougher pressure on Russia’s shadow fleet.
“We need to do more to increase the pressure on the shadow fleet across maritime choke points,” she said.
“There is a serious risk of renewed escalation between the United States and Iran, and any new escalation would only have losers,” Kallas said at a news conference after a meeting of the European Group of Five defense ministers in Paris.
She used the briefing to review talks on the Middle East, maritime security and European defense readiness.
Kallas said the EU’s naval Operation Aspides is helping keep cargo and oil moving through the Red Sea.
“I want to thank France, Italy and Greece for their important contributions to this operation,” she said.
More than 60 countries have signed on to an EU pledge against tolls and fees on international shipping routes, she added, stressing that “navigation must be unimpeded.”
On Lebanon, Kallas said the bloc is setting up a new mission to advise and train the country’s armed forces and internal security forces.
“We will help Lebanon to strengthen territorial control, border security, and internal security. Europe is investing in Lebanon’s future,” she said.
Turning to Ukraine, Kallas said the fresh diplomatic push sits uneasily with Russia’s continued attacks.
“The new diplomatic push is there, but it’s also clear, and I agree with my colleagues, that Putin’s actions tell a different story,” she said.
“There is little hope for imminent peace in Ukraine. Ukraine faces another brutal war winter. Our task is to help to withstand the attacks and increase the costs for Russia.”
She said further sanctions are being prepared and called for tougher pressure on Russia’s shadow fleet.
“We need to do more to increase the pressure on the shadow fleet across maritime choke points,” she said.
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