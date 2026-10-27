France Scraps 836 Job Cuts, Adds 500 Teachers After Protests
(MENAFN) France’s government backed down on planned school job cuts Monday, unveiling a package to relieve pressure on high school students, expand teaching staff and pay for school renovations after another weekend of protests.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray told a news briefing that 836 planned job cuts in public secondary education will be cancelled, and that 500 new teaching positions will be created in high schools, according to a French broadcaster.
Geffray conceded that students are under heavy academic strain, citing the Parcoursup university admissions platform, subject specialization choices and overcrowded classrooms.
“We must objectively reduce this school pressure; we must reduce the number of students per class,” he said.
Under the new rules, second-year high school classes will be capped at 28 students from the 2027 school year in the 50% of high schools serving the least advantaged communities. The cap will reach the remaining, more advantaged half of schools from the 2028 school year, Geffray confirmed.
The minister added that Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu had approved an extra €4 billion ($4.4 billion) in subsidized-interest loans for regional and departmental authorities, to help pay for renovations at middle and high schools.
The money is meant to let local authorities borrow on preferential terms and complete renovation work faster, Geffray said.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray told a news briefing that 836 planned job cuts in public secondary education will be cancelled, and that 500 new teaching positions will be created in high schools, according to a French broadcaster.
Geffray conceded that students are under heavy academic strain, citing the Parcoursup university admissions platform, subject specialization choices and overcrowded classrooms.
“We must objectively reduce this school pressure; we must reduce the number of students per class,” he said.
Under the new rules, second-year high school classes will be capped at 28 students from the 2027 school year in the 50% of high schools serving the least advantaged communities. The cap will reach the remaining, more advantaged half of schools from the 2028 school year, Geffray confirmed.
The minister added that Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu had approved an extra €4 billion ($4.4 billion) in subsidized-interest loans for regional and departmental authorities, to help pay for renovations at middle and high schools.
The money is meant to let local authorities borrow on preferential terms and complete renovation work faster, Geffray said.
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