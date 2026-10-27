Ministry To Enforce Labour Law On Disability Employment, Workplace Safety, Nurseries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport and Minister of Labour Nidal Qatamin has directed the Ministry's Employment and Inspection Directorates, along with the National Employment Programme team, to ensure that private-sector establishments comply with Labor Law provisions on employing persons with disabilities, providing occupational health and safety personnel, and establishing nurseries for employees' children and providing qualified staff.

According to a Ministry statement issued Tuesday, the directives are part of efforts to increase employment opportunities for Jordanians in the private sector and ensure compliance with the Labor Law, the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and legislation governing occupational health and safety.

The Ministry has circulated the directives to the Employment and Inspection Directorates, their field departments, and the National Employment Program to monitor compliance with legally prescribed employment quotas for persons with disabilities, occupational health and safety standards, and requirements for providing nurseries for employees' children.

Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Zyoud said employment teams had begun field visits to establishments subject to these requirements to raise employers' awareness of their legal obligations and identify available job opportunities.

He said the awareness campaign would run for 30 days, during which employers would be encouraged to use the database available through the national employment platform, Sajjil (), to recruit graduates in specializations with limited employment prospects for nursery-related positions or roles in occupational health and safety, as appropriate to their qualifications.

The Ministry called on persons with disabilities, occupational health and safety specialists, and individuals with qualifications relevant to nursery operations to update their information or register on the Sajjil platform. This would enable the Ministry to assess their qualifications, identify suitable job opportunities, and refer those requiring further preparation to training and qualification programmes in coordination with the Vocational Training Corporation.

Zyoud said the Ministry would provide support through the National Employment Programme to establishments that comply with Labor Law requirements and meet the program's eligibility criteria.

He added that, once the 30-day awareness period ends, the Ministry will launch expanded inspection campaigns and take legal action against establishments that fail to comply with Labour Law provisions.

//Petra//WH