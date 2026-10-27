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Ballon d’Or Website Declares 3 Different Men’s Winners

Ballon d’Or Website Declares 3 Different Men’s Winners


Date: 2026-10-27 05:06:40

(MENAFN) The official Ballon d’Or website briefly published articles crowning three different players as the 2026 men’s winner, only hours before the ceremony was due to start in London.

Separate pieces declared Harry Kane of Bayern Munich, Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona the victor. All were later pulled from the organizers’ site.

The articles surfaced about two and a half hours before the scheduled start of the ceremony at the London Palladium, igniting speculation over who had really won.

One carried the headline “Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d’Or,” and praised the England captain’s goalscoring exploits in the 2025-26 campaign. A second said Yamal, 19, had become the youngest winner in the award’s 70-year history. A third lauded Mbappe for sustained excellence at the top level.

The clashing reports prompted questions over whether organizers had accidentally released several pre-written versions of the story.

None of the articles settled the matter of who actually won. The award is due to be presented at the ceremony Monday evening.

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