Tajikistan, Algeria Discuss Strengthening Industrial Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Ambassador to Algeria, Akram Karimi, who is based in Riyadh, met with Minister of Industry of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Farid Kourtel, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the industrial sector in Algiers on October 21, 2026.

This was reported by the press service of Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of mutual interest, including ways to strengthen cooperation in the industrial sector and identify potential areas for further engagement.

Tajikistan and Algeria maintain diplomatic relations and have opportunities to develop economic engagement across a range of sectors, including industry, trade and investment. Industrial cooperation can involve exchanges of expertise, technology and production practices, as well as potential business contacts between companies in the two countries.

Tajikistan's economy includes industrial activities such as mining, metallurgy, food processing, textiles and energy production. The country has also pursued industrial development and diversification to increase domestic production, create additional value within the economy and expand the range of goods available for export.

Algeria has a diversified industrial base that includes oil and gas, petrochemicals, mining, construction materials, food processing and manufacturing. Its industrial development policies have included efforts to expand domestic production and reduce reliance on imports in selected sectors.