Apex Group Backs Launch Of £250 Million Tokenised Private Credit Fund In Dubai's DIFC

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)says it has been selected to administer and help distribute a new tokenised private credit fund based in Dubai's(DIFC), with fund interests issued as security tokens.

Seven Stars Fund CEIC Limited, described by its partners as a DFSA-regulated Exempt Fund, is targeting a £250 million fund size with a stated hard cap of £400 million, the companies said. The fund is structured as a closed-ended investment company incorporated in the DIFC on 29 June 2026 under DIFC law and registered under DIFC Law No. 5 of 2018 (registered number 13729 ).

The announcement, dated 27 October 2026, said the fund is open to Professional Clients and accepting subscriptions, with a stated minimum investment of US$50,000, aligned with the DFSA Exempt Fund regulatory floor.

Tokenised fund interests and stated fund model

According to the press release, fund interests are issued as SST Tokens on the Tokeny platform and administered by Apex Group. The tokenisation is described as compliant with the ERC-3643 standard.

Seven Stars Fund CEIC Limited is described as a Credit Fund combining senior-secured specialty private credit lending to regulated UK law firms with tokenised distribution. The partners said the fund's lending model provides full-recourse, senior-secured lending facilities to SRA-regulated UK law firms and FCA-authorised claims management companies pursuing precedent-backed consumer redress claims.

Claims categories listed in the release include motor finance mis-selling (PCP), payment protection insurance (Plevin claims), irresponsible lending, pension transfers and housing disrepair. The release says repayment obligations remain with the borrowing firm regardless of the outcome of funded claims, secured by general debenture and/or deeds of assignment over funded case proceeds.

The fund is described as having a six-year term with two one-year extensions at the manager's discretion.

Governance, compliance and third-party services

The press release states governance responsibilities sit with the DFSA-authorised fund manager Truleum Venture Partners Limited (TVPL). It says investment oversight and regulatory compliance, along with issuance and lifecycle management of the SST Tokens and investor reporting, are handled by TVPL under its DFSA authorisation.

It also says investment decisions are taken by the fund's Investment Committee, with TVPL holding a voting seat and regulatory veto, alongside an independent King's Counsel responsible for legal-merit assessment and the sponsor. The release names additional service providers including Norton Rose Fulbright LLP (legal counsel), Crowe Mak (DIFC-registered auditor), Anstey Bond LLP (quarterly independent portfolio valuations), and Insyte IQ (independent portfolio analytics and claims validation).

Role of Apex Group and Tokeny

Apex Group, the release says, will serve as fund administrator, providing NAV reporting, transfer agency and investor reporting on its eFront platform, plus FATCA and CRS reporting and financial statement preparation.

It also states that Tokeny, part of Apex Group, provides the issuance and compliance infrastructure for ERC-3643 tokenisation and that the smart contracts are independently audited before issuance.

Planned exchange listings and company comments

The release says the fund is planned for listing on regulated exchanges in the UK, mainland Europe and Singapore, and that VARA and ADGM listings are planned once passported, subject to regulatory approval.

In the companies' comments included with the announcement, Peter Hughes, founder and CEO of Apex Group, said the fund is an example of combining“institutional-quality investment solutions with modern digital infrastructure,” adding that Apex Group is supporting the model through administration, distribution and digital asset capabilities.

Dolly Ramaiya, founder and CEO of Truleum Venture Partners, said the launch follows work on regulatory, legal and operational requirements and described the fund as structured to be rigorous in its regulatory architecture and transparent in its economics, with independent administration and valuation under the tokenised structure.

Separately, Leon Clarance, chief strategy officer at Seven Stars Legal Group, said the fund places a lending strategy inside a DFSA-regulated structure and highlighted the difference between full-recourse lending to regulated entities and traditional litigation funding.

The press release also includes a notice stating it is information-only, not an offer or recommendation to subscribe, and that investments involve risk including potential loss of capital.

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