S&P Global Says It Has Completed Acquisition Of Smart Contract Security Firm Openzeppelin

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) said on October 26, 2026 that it has completed its acquisition of OpenZeppelin, describing the move as part of its digital assets strategy and an expansion of its risk assessment capabilities for onchain finance.

The deal was first announced on September 17, 2026, according to S&P Global. Financial terms were not disclosed, and the company said the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on its financial results.

What the companies said the acquisition does

In its announcement, S&P Global said the acquisition complements its risk assessment capabilities in digital asset markets. It also said OpenZeppelin brings expertise in onchain ecosystem development, which S&P Global says will help it create“the next generation of onchain security assessments and benchmarks.” The company added that OpenZeppelin will contribute intelligence as capital markets transition onchain.

S&P Global described OpenZeppelin as a provider of onchain security assessments and secure development services, as well as the team behind the open-source smart contract library OpenZeppelin Contracts.

OpenZeppelin's announcement included several operational claims: it said it was founded in 2015 and has conducted 900+ security engagements for protocols and institutions in digital asset markets, and that those engagements surfaced 10,000+ vulnerabilities before production. It also said OpenZeppelin Contracts underpin more than $38 trillion in value transferred, including, according to the release, many of the largest stablecoins and tokenized funds.

How it will be organized

S&P Global said OpenZeppelin will continue to operate as its own business unit under the OpenZeppelin name. It added that OpenZeppelin founder Demian Brener will continue to lead the business and report to Yann Le Pallec, President of S&P Global Ratings.

Yann Le Pallec, President, S&P Global Ratings, said in the release that as more of the financial system moves onchain,“market participants need a clear view of the technology risk that sits beneath the assets they hold,” adding that OpenZeppelin's expertise is“foundational” to that infrastructure.

Demian Brener said OpenZeppelin's team will continue security assessments and secure development for protocols, networks and institutions building onchain finance, and that OpenZeppelin Contracts will remain open source, free and publicly maintained.

Advisers and next steps

S&P Global said Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Clifford Chance acted as legal advisor. It said FT Partners was the exclusive financial and strategic advisor to OpenZeppelin, and Cooley served as OpenZeppelin's legal advisor.

The release also included educational material explaining what smart contracts are and general approaches companies may use to manage smart contract risk, such as using pre-audited and community-reviewed libraries and engaging auditors.

Regulators and other stakeholders were not mentioned in the announcement, and no specific integration timeline beyond the completion of the acquisition was provided.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.