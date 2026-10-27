4 Nations Vow to Block Outside Interference in West Asia
(MENAFN) Delegations from Iran, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan agreed that West Asia’s security must rest with regional states and that outside interference must be blocked, according to Iran’s top security official.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, spoke after the four-nation meeting in Tehran, which covered regional security, Israeli activities in the region, and developments in Palestine and Lebanon.
“We concluded that West Asia’s security must be based on the countries of the region, and any external interference must be prevented,” he said.
Rezaei said regional states should have started working together sooner. In his view, the Turkish, Saudi and Pakistani delegations’ trips to Tehran showed that US threats had failed to gain traction globally. He added that discussions with senior officials from the three countries had produced a new and positive atmosphere.
“The four countries believe that cooperation among them offers a way out of the crises facing the region,” he added.
Rezaei also demanded that Israel stop its attacks on Lebanon, southern Syria, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
Earlier Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the talks, which brought Iranian officials together with senior representatives of the Mecca Alliance countries (Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan), could mark the start of a homegrown regional security framework.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, spoke after the four-nation meeting in Tehran, which covered regional security, Israeli activities in the region, and developments in Palestine and Lebanon.
“We concluded that West Asia’s security must be based on the countries of the region, and any external interference must be prevented,” he said.
Rezaei said regional states should have started working together sooner. In his view, the Turkish, Saudi and Pakistani delegations’ trips to Tehran showed that US threats had failed to gain traction globally. He added that discussions with senior officials from the three countries had produced a new and positive atmosphere.
“The four countries believe that cooperation among them offers a way out of the crises facing the region,” he added.
Rezaei also demanded that Israel stop its attacks on Lebanon, southern Syria, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
Earlier Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the talks, which brought Iranian officials together with senior representatives of the Mecca Alliance countries (Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan), could mark the start of a homegrown regional security framework.
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