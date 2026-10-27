OFFEE PLANET UNVEILS NEW ‘CP’ MONOGRAM AS UAE-BORN BRAND ENTERS ITS NEXT CHAPTER
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Coffee Planet has unveiled a new monogram built around the initials ‘CP’, introducing a distinctive visual signature as the homegrown coffee company enters the next phase of its growth.
Already commonly and fondly addressed by industry and clients as ‘CP’, the abbreviation will now take on a more prominent role across the brand, with the new symbol designed to become increasingly recognisable in its own right.
The move comes as Coffee Planet has evolved from a UAE coffee company into an established integrated coffee business with a growing presence across the GCC, spanning roasting, manufacturing, retail, coffee shops, hospitality, private label, technical services, equipment management and professional training.
As Coffee Planet's footprint has grown, so has the range of environments in which consumers and businesses encounter the brand, from coffee shops and hotels to supermarkets, convenience stores, workplaces, e-commerce and on-the-go coffee stations. The new monogram is designed to provide a visual identity that can move across these touchpoints while remaining connected to the Coffee Planet name.
“Coffee Planet has grown significantly over the years, and today we operate across far more than a traditional coffee business,” said Allan Jones, Founder and Chairman of Coffee Planet. “CP is already how many refer to us, so creating a symbol around those initials felt like a natural evolution. We wanted something distinctive that could represent Coffee Planet across different markets and experiences, while still reflecting what has always been at the heart of the brand - coffee.”
More Than Two Letters
The new monogram brings together three defining elements of the Coffee Planet identity: CP, coffee and the planet.
At its centre, the C and P are incorporated within the shape of a coffee bean, creating the foundation of the symbol. The surrounding design suggests a universe revolving around the bean, reflecting Coffee Planet’s growing presence wherever coffee is found.
The symbol also reveals different references depending on how it is viewed. From above or at a distance, it takes on the appearance of a coffee cup, while from the front it evokes a portafilter, connecting the identity to both the everyday ritual and craft of coffee.
The result is a symbol designed to be distinctive and versatile, while remaining rooted in the coffee category that has defined Coffee Planet for more than two decades.
A Brand Built to Travel Beyond the Coffee Shops
Coffee Planet’s growth has increasingly been driven by its ability to make specialty coffee accessible across everyday environments.
Its UAE retail ecosystem now extends across more than 600 retail outlets and 40 retail brands, alongside e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms. The company has also expanded its on-the-go network through partnerships including 80+ Emarat stations, 20+ Union Coop locations and other high-footfall retail environments.
This evolution has shaped the thinking behind the new monogram. Rather than representing a departure from the Coffee Planet identity, ‘CP’ is intended to become a shorthand for the breadth of the business and the different ways in which consumers and partners experience the brand.
The monogram will appear across new brand, marketing, digital, event and customer-facing experiences, alongside the existing Coffee Planet wordmark. Over time, the ambition is for ‘CP’ to become a recognisable visual cue for Coffee Planet, allowing the symbol to stand increasingly on its own while retaining a clear connection to the brand behind it.
The introduction marks the next chapter for Coffee Planet as it builds on more than 20 years of coffee expertise and looks ahead to its continued growth across the region.
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About Coffee Planet
Already commonly and fondly addressed by industry and clients as ‘CP’, the abbreviation will now take on a more prominent role across the brand, with the new symbol designed to become increasingly recognisable in its own right.
The move comes as Coffee Planet has evolved from a UAE coffee company into an established integrated coffee business with a growing presence across the GCC, spanning roasting, manufacturing, retail, coffee shops, hospitality, private label, technical services, equipment management and professional training.
As Coffee Planet's footprint has grown, so has the range of environments in which consumers and businesses encounter the brand, from coffee shops and hotels to supermarkets, convenience stores, workplaces, e-commerce and on-the-go coffee stations. The new monogram is designed to provide a visual identity that can move across these touchpoints while remaining connected to the Coffee Planet name.
“Coffee Planet has grown significantly over the years, and today we operate across far more than a traditional coffee business,” said Allan Jones, Founder and Chairman of Coffee Planet. “CP is already how many refer to us, so creating a symbol around those initials felt like a natural evolution. We wanted something distinctive that could represent Coffee Planet across different markets and experiences, while still reflecting what has always been at the heart of the brand - coffee.”
More Than Two Letters
The new monogram brings together three defining elements of the Coffee Planet identity: CP, coffee and the planet.
At its centre, the C and P are incorporated within the shape of a coffee bean, creating the foundation of the symbol. The surrounding design suggests a universe revolving around the bean, reflecting Coffee Planet’s growing presence wherever coffee is found.
The symbol also reveals different references depending on how it is viewed. From above or at a distance, it takes on the appearance of a coffee cup, while from the front it evokes a portafilter, connecting the identity to both the everyday ritual and craft of coffee.
The result is a symbol designed to be distinctive and versatile, while remaining rooted in the coffee category that has defined Coffee Planet for more than two decades.
A Brand Built to Travel Beyond the Coffee Shops
Coffee Planet’s growth has increasingly been driven by its ability to make specialty coffee accessible across everyday environments.
Its UAE retail ecosystem now extends across more than 600 retail outlets and 40 retail brands, alongside e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms. The company has also expanded its on-the-go network through partnerships including 80+ Emarat stations, 20+ Union Coop locations and other high-footfall retail environments.
This evolution has shaped the thinking behind the new monogram. Rather than representing a departure from the Coffee Planet identity, ‘CP’ is intended to become a shorthand for the breadth of the business and the different ways in which consumers and partners experience the brand.
The monogram will appear across new brand, marketing, digital, event and customer-facing experiences, alongside the existing Coffee Planet wordmark. Over time, the ambition is for ‘CP’ to become a recognisable visual cue for Coffee Planet, allowing the symbol to stand increasingly on its own while retaining a clear connection to the brand behind it.
The introduction marks the next chapter for Coffee Planet as it builds on more than 20 years of coffee expertise and looks ahead to its continued growth across the region.
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About Coffee Planet
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