Poland Slams Door on “Business As Usual” With Russia Gas
(MENAFN) Poland will not return to “business as usual” with Moscow, Andrzej Domanski, the Polish finance minister, declared Monday, ruling out any renewed reliance on Russian gas and raw materials.
Domanski spoke at the Polish-German Economic Forum in Warsaw, the fourth edition of the event, where both governments committed to deeper economic and industrial cooperation.
His warning lands as the European Union works to cut its remaining energy ties to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Since 2022, EU states have steeply reduced pipeline gas purchases from Russia, and they have agreed to phase out what is left over the next few years, part of a wider push to strip Moscow of its energy leverage over the bloc.
Poland has been one of the loudest voices for a full break. Warsaw began diversifying its supply years before Russia’s full-scale invasion, boosting liquefied natural gas imports through the Swinoujscie terminal and sourcing Norwegian gas via the Baltic Pipe, which came online in 2022. Polish officials have repeatedly argued that reliance on Russian hydrocarbons exposed Europe to both economic and security dangers.
Poland and Germany are major trading partners, yet they have frequently clashed over energy policy and over how far Europe should preserve commercial links with Russia.
The debate has grown more politically charged inside Germany. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is demanding a return to Russian oil and gas and the reopening of Nord Stream, insisting that cheap Russian energy is vital to German industry. Party leader Alice Weidel has said she wants to rebuild economic ties between Germany and Russia.
Domanski spoke at the Polish-German Economic Forum in Warsaw, the fourth edition of the event, where both governments committed to deeper economic and industrial cooperation.
His warning lands as the European Union works to cut its remaining energy ties to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Since 2022, EU states have steeply reduced pipeline gas purchases from Russia, and they have agreed to phase out what is left over the next few years, part of a wider push to strip Moscow of its energy leverage over the bloc.
Poland has been one of the loudest voices for a full break. Warsaw began diversifying its supply years before Russia’s full-scale invasion, boosting liquefied natural gas imports through the Swinoujscie terminal and sourcing Norwegian gas via the Baltic Pipe, which came online in 2022. Polish officials have repeatedly argued that reliance on Russian hydrocarbons exposed Europe to both economic and security dangers.
Poland and Germany are major trading partners, yet they have frequently clashed over energy policy and over how far Europe should preserve commercial links with Russia.
The debate has grown more politically charged inside Germany. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is demanding a return to Russian oil and gas and the reopening of Nord Stream, insisting that cheap Russian energy is vital to German industry. Party leader Alice Weidel has said she wants to rebuild economic ties between Germany and Russia.
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