Trump Dangles USD1M Bounty for Voter Fraud Tips Ahead of Midterms
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Monday he intends to pay $1 million to anyone who reports voter fraud, whether in past elections or in the upcoming midterms on Nov. 3, as long as the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
The US president announced the offer on Truth Social.
“Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!” Trump said on Truth Social.
The pledge lands one week before Americans vote to decide which party controls Congress, amid sharpened political disputes over election integrity.
The US president announced the offer on Truth Social.
“Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!” Trump said on Truth Social.
The pledge lands one week before Americans vote to decide which party controls Congress, amid sharpened political disputes over election integrity.
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