Israeli Offensive Displaces Thousands Across Hebron, West Bank
(MENAFN) The Israeli military continued its extensive operation in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, forcing nearly 5,000 Palestinians to leave their homes, according to the municipality.
In a statement, Hebron Municipality said 4,969 Palestinians belonging to 780 families had been displaced from the Deir Bahha and Al-Jilda areas since the military campaign began on Friday.
Those affected include 336 infants, 441 elderly people, 216 pregnant and breastfeeding women, 44 people with disabilities and 312 individuals living with chronic illnesses, the municipality reported.
The local authority said the figures reflect the growing humanitarian impact of the operation, particularly on families with members who require specialized assistance and medical care.
Israeli forces have closed all entrances to Hebron and nearby villages since Friday, following a shooting incident that killed two Israeli soldiers.
Footage from the area showed Palestinian residents being stopped, searched and subjected to mistreatment by Israeli troops at military checkpoints near Al-Jilda Roundabout.
Witnesses also reported the arrival of additional military reinforcements in Ein Deir Baha, where Israeli forces have taken control of several Palestinian buildings and converted them into military positions.
According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Israeli forces have detained 85 Palestinians across Hebron governorate since Friday.
The military operations have also extended to other parts of the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces arrested at least nine Palestinians during raids and sealed off all major entrances to Ramallah.
In the northern West Bank, troops conducted operations in Jenin’s eastern neighborhood and the towns of Meithalun, Jaba and Qabatiya, detaining at least six Palestinians, according to local sources.
A Palestinian man was also detained during a raid in Aqraba, southeast of Nablus. Meanwhile, Israeli forces entered the southern Al-Hawouz area of Qaffin in Tulkarm governorate and searched a house in the town’s western neighborhood.
In the central West Bank, Israeli forces blocked the main routes into Ramallah, including the Ein Sinya and Atara checkpoints, the Rawabi gate, and the Nabi Saleh and Aboud gates. Additional checkpoints were established along alternative roads.
In nearby Al-Bireh, troops reportedly converted a Palestinian residence into a military post, detained four people inside and confiscated their mobile phones, according to local sources.
Palestinian farmers were also forced to leave their land in Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah. Elsewhere, Israeli forces entered Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem, using tracked military vehicles.
Within Hebron governorate, troops repeatedly raided the town of Taffuh and searched the homes of former prisoners.
Local sources also reported that Israeli soldiers assaulted a Palestinian man in the Hawara area south of Hebron before detaining him and his son.
In a statement, Hebron Municipality said 4,969 Palestinians belonging to 780 families had been displaced from the Deir Bahha and Al-Jilda areas since the military campaign began on Friday.
Those affected include 336 infants, 441 elderly people, 216 pregnant and breastfeeding women, 44 people with disabilities and 312 individuals living with chronic illnesses, the municipality reported.
The local authority said the figures reflect the growing humanitarian impact of the operation, particularly on families with members who require specialized assistance and medical care.
Israeli forces have closed all entrances to Hebron and nearby villages since Friday, following a shooting incident that killed two Israeli soldiers.
Footage from the area showed Palestinian residents being stopped, searched and subjected to mistreatment by Israeli troops at military checkpoints near Al-Jilda Roundabout.
Witnesses also reported the arrival of additional military reinforcements in Ein Deir Baha, where Israeli forces have taken control of several Palestinian buildings and converted them into military positions.
According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Israeli forces have detained 85 Palestinians across Hebron governorate since Friday.
The military operations have also extended to other parts of the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces arrested at least nine Palestinians during raids and sealed off all major entrances to Ramallah.
In the northern West Bank, troops conducted operations in Jenin’s eastern neighborhood and the towns of Meithalun, Jaba and Qabatiya, detaining at least six Palestinians, according to local sources.
A Palestinian man was also detained during a raid in Aqraba, southeast of Nablus. Meanwhile, Israeli forces entered the southern Al-Hawouz area of Qaffin in Tulkarm governorate and searched a house in the town’s western neighborhood.
In the central West Bank, Israeli forces blocked the main routes into Ramallah, including the Ein Sinya and Atara checkpoints, the Rawabi gate, and the Nabi Saleh and Aboud gates. Additional checkpoints were established along alternative roads.
In nearby Al-Bireh, troops reportedly converted a Palestinian residence into a military post, detained four people inside and confiscated their mobile phones, according to local sources.
Palestinian farmers were also forced to leave their land in Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah. Elsewhere, Israeli forces entered Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem, using tracked military vehicles.
Within Hebron governorate, troops repeatedly raided the town of Taffuh and searched the homes of former prisoners.
Local sources also reported that Israeli soldiers assaulted a Palestinian man in the Hawara area south of Hebron before detaining him and his son.
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