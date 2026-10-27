Overnight Russian, Ukrainian Strikes Kill Two, Injure Fifteen
(MENAFN) At least two people were killed and 15 others injured in overnight attacks involving Russia and Ukraine, officials from both countries reported Tuesday.
In the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, one person died after a Ukrainian drone struck a passenger bus traveling from Simferopol to Moscow, according to the region’s Moscow-appointed governor.
"A passenger bus traveling on the Simferopol-Moscow route was hit by a cynical enemy drone attack. There were 31 people on the bus, one person was killed. The attack took place near the city of Primorsk. All the injured have been taken to hospital," Yevgeny Balitsky said on the Russian social media platform Max.
Balitsky added that passengers who did not require medical treatment were provided with food and accommodation. He also said he was maintaining direct communication with emergency services responding to the incident.
Separately, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that Russian attacks on Kyiv killed one person and injured 15 others.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces conducted a large-scale overnight operation using ground-launched precision weapons and drones. According to the ministry, the strikes targeted Ukrainian defense industry facilities and transport infrastructure in Kyiv, a logistics center in the Kharkiv region, and vessels allegedly supporting Ukrainian forces.
The ministry identified an industrial facility in Kyiv involved in producing and storing long- and medium-range drones as one of the targets. It also reported striking a drone assembly workshop operated by Oakline, which it claimed manufactures and stores the FP-1 and FP-2 long- and medium-range drones produced by Fire Point.
Russian officials further said their forces struck another drone assembly facility and the Yuzhny road-rail bridge, which they alleged was being used to transport military cargo by road and rail.
In the Kharkiv region, the ministry said a facility belonging to Regional Logistics Center was hit. It described the site as an unloading and customs terminal used to store and distribute supplies, dual-use goods and reconnaissance and strike drones for Ukrainian forces.
The ministry also claimed that a dry cargo vessel carrying supplies for Ukrainian forces toward the port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine’s Odesa region was struck at sea.
Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 222 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones across 15 Russian regions overnight.
The claims made by both sides could not be independently verified.
In the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, one person died after a Ukrainian drone struck a passenger bus traveling from Simferopol to Moscow, according to the region’s Moscow-appointed governor.
"A passenger bus traveling on the Simferopol-Moscow route was hit by a cynical enemy drone attack. There were 31 people on the bus, one person was killed. The attack took place near the city of Primorsk. All the injured have been taken to hospital," Yevgeny Balitsky said on the Russian social media platform Max.
Balitsky added that passengers who did not require medical treatment were provided with food and accommodation. He also said he was maintaining direct communication with emergency services responding to the incident.
Separately, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that Russian attacks on Kyiv killed one person and injured 15 others.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces conducted a large-scale overnight operation using ground-launched precision weapons and drones. According to the ministry, the strikes targeted Ukrainian defense industry facilities and transport infrastructure in Kyiv, a logistics center in the Kharkiv region, and vessels allegedly supporting Ukrainian forces.
The ministry identified an industrial facility in Kyiv involved in producing and storing long- and medium-range drones as one of the targets. It also reported striking a drone assembly workshop operated by Oakline, which it claimed manufactures and stores the FP-1 and FP-2 long- and medium-range drones produced by Fire Point.
Russian officials further said their forces struck another drone assembly facility and the Yuzhny road-rail bridge, which they alleged was being used to transport military cargo by road and rail.
In the Kharkiv region, the ministry said a facility belonging to Regional Logistics Center was hit. It described the site as an unloading and customs terminal used to store and distribute supplies, dual-use goods and reconnaissance and strike drones for Ukrainian forces.
The ministry also claimed that a dry cargo vessel carrying supplies for Ukrainian forces toward the port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine’s Odesa region was struck at sea.
Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 222 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones across 15 Russian regions overnight.
The claims made by both sides could not be independently verified.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment