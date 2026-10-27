Ghana Energy Minister John Jinapor to Speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026
(MENAFN- APO Group) DAKAR, Senegal, October 26, 2026/ -- Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor will participate as a speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 in Dakar, Senegal, from December 1–3. His participation comes as Ghana pursues upstream investment, domestic gas monetization and power-sector reforms to strengthen energy security and attract capital.
Minister Jinapor’s participation brings Ghana’s experience in balancing hydrocarbon development, electricity reliability and renewable energy investment to a regional forum focused on cross-border infrastructure and resource development. The fifth edition, held at the CICAD under the high patronage of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, will connect policymakers, operators and investors across the MSGBC basin.
Ghana’s latest initiatives combine upstream recovery with major downstream infrastructure plans. On October 20, Jinapor pledged to lead inter-ministerial talks addressing land acquisition, compensation and financing hurdles facing the proposed $28-billion Petroleum Hub in Jomoro, following an agreement between the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation and a United Arab Emirates consortium led by Global Sphere.
The proposed development includes a 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery, petrochemical facilities and deepwater ports, with construction targeted for early 2027. If delivered, the project could expand domestic processing capacity, support industrial activity and position Ghana as a regional petroleum-products trading hub.
At African Energy Week 2026 in Cape Town, Jinapor also reported $3.5 billion in upstream investment commitments for Ghana’s Jubilee, Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme, and Offshore Cape Three Points fields. The commitments support expansion and drilling campaigns as the country seeks to reverse declining production and sustain output from mature offshore assets.
Gas supply and power-sector efficiency remain central to that strategy. Ghana is implementing its Second Gas Processing Plant, while plans for additional offshore infrastructure aim to increase gas availability; the government has also reported savings of $500 million from reducing liquid-fuel imports for electricity generation.
Regional integration offers another route to improving supply security. Jinapor recently outlined discussions with Nigeria on exchanging Ghanaian electricity for Nigerian natural gas delivered through the West African Gas Pipeline, while Ghana is procuring a 200 MW battery energy storage system alongside a 200 MWp solar facility.
These measures complement efforts to address energy-sector liabilities, which exceeded $3 billion at the start of 2025, and improve payments to independent power producers. Ghana’s longer-term plans include expanding renewable capacity, increasing electricity access to 99% by 2030 and developing nuclear power as part of its future generation mix.
“Minister Jinapor’s participation brings valuable perspective on how Ghana is mobilizing investment across upstream production, gas monetization and power infrastructure to strengthen energy security and support industrial growth. His contribution will enrich regional discussions at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026, fostering opportunities for cross-border cooperation, infrastructure development and investment partnerships across West Africa,” says Sandra Jeque, Vice President, Energy Capital & Power.
MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 will also feature Senegal’s Minister of Energy and Petroleum Dr. El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf; Guinea-Conakry’s Minister of Energy Laye Sékou Camara; Algeria’s Minister of State for Hydrocarbons Mohamed Arkab and Minister of Energy and Renewable Energies Mourad Adjal; Guinea-Bissau’s Minister of Natural Resources Baldé; and Mali’s Minister of Energy and Water Tiémoko Traoré.
Organized by Energy Capital & Power and held under the High Patronage of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 takes place December 1–3 in Dakar and will convene heads of state, ministers, investors, operators and development partners from Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. Explore opportunities and secure your participation at
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
Minister Jinapor’s participation brings Ghana’s experience in balancing hydrocarbon development, electricity reliability and renewable energy investment to a regional forum focused on cross-border infrastructure and resource development. The fifth edition, held at the CICAD under the high patronage of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, will connect policymakers, operators and investors across the MSGBC basin.
Ghana’s latest initiatives combine upstream recovery with major downstream infrastructure plans. On October 20, Jinapor pledged to lead inter-ministerial talks addressing land acquisition, compensation and financing hurdles facing the proposed $28-billion Petroleum Hub in Jomoro, following an agreement between the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation and a United Arab Emirates consortium led by Global Sphere.
The proposed development includes a 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery, petrochemical facilities and deepwater ports, with construction targeted for early 2027. If delivered, the project could expand domestic processing capacity, support industrial activity and position Ghana as a regional petroleum-products trading hub.
At African Energy Week 2026 in Cape Town, Jinapor also reported $3.5 billion in upstream investment commitments for Ghana’s Jubilee, Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme, and Offshore Cape Three Points fields. The commitments support expansion and drilling campaigns as the country seeks to reverse declining production and sustain output from mature offshore assets.
Gas supply and power-sector efficiency remain central to that strategy. Ghana is implementing its Second Gas Processing Plant, while plans for additional offshore infrastructure aim to increase gas availability; the government has also reported savings of $500 million from reducing liquid-fuel imports for electricity generation.
Regional integration offers another route to improving supply security. Jinapor recently outlined discussions with Nigeria on exchanging Ghanaian electricity for Nigerian natural gas delivered through the West African Gas Pipeline, while Ghana is procuring a 200 MW battery energy storage system alongside a 200 MWp solar facility.
These measures complement efforts to address energy-sector liabilities, which exceeded $3 billion at the start of 2025, and improve payments to independent power producers. Ghana’s longer-term plans include expanding renewable capacity, increasing electricity access to 99% by 2030 and developing nuclear power as part of its future generation mix.
“Minister Jinapor’s participation brings valuable perspective on how Ghana is mobilizing investment across upstream production, gas monetization and power infrastructure to strengthen energy security and support industrial growth. His contribution will enrich regional discussions at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026, fostering opportunities for cross-border cooperation, infrastructure development and investment partnerships across West Africa,” says Sandra Jeque, Vice President, Energy Capital & Power.
MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 will also feature Senegal’s Minister of Energy and Petroleum Dr. El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf; Guinea-Conakry’s Minister of Energy Laye Sékou Camara; Algeria’s Minister of State for Hydrocarbons Mohamed Arkab and Minister of Energy and Renewable Energies Mourad Adjal; Guinea-Bissau’s Minister of Natural Resources Baldé; and Mali’s Minister of Energy and Water Tiémoko Traoré.
Organized by Energy Capital & Power and held under the High Patronage of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 takes place December 1–3 in Dakar and will convene heads of state, ministers, investors, operators and development partners from Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. Explore opportunities and secure your participation at
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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